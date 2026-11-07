Eagles Trade Idea Rids Them of $12 Million Offseason Flop

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be very busy at the trade deadline, as one of the NFL‘s biggest sellers.

After starting the season 2-6, the Eagles might be looking towards the future. A lot of that will depend on how they play in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Winning that game might prevent them from selling, but losing will most certainly cause the team to start their fire sale.

Many names have been speculated to be part of the trade talks, including players on one-year deals or in the final year of their contracts. One player the Eagles took a chance on in the offseason is already looking like a prime candidate to not even finish one season in Philly.

Philadelphia Eagles Trade Idea Moves Them on From Free Agent Signing

ESPN brought together its NFL experts to propose several trades that could happen before the deadline. Matt Bowen proposed that the Eagles trade cornerback Riq Woolen to the Chicago Bears for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

“The Bears already made an aggressive trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons — a game changer in the front — but they still need more top-end speed in the back end. Woolen brings the physical traits and boundary speed to play man coverage with his 6-foot-4 frame, plus he fits in coordinator Dennis Allen’s split-safety schemes as a ball disruptor (12 interceptions and 59 pass breakups in his career). For the Eagles, they get a Day 3 return on Woolen, who is set to be a free agent in 2027 after signing a one-year deal with Philly.”

This season, Woolen has racked up 30 tackles, 6 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble in eight games. He has also allowed a 60% completion percentage, a 111.4 passer rating, and 3 touchdowns this year.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 62.5, ranking him 51st out of 103 eligible cornerbacks. He also has a coverage grade of 59.8 (ranked 56th) and a run-defense grade of 71.6 (ranked 29th).

What Will the Eagles Do at the Trade Deadline?

Woolen is not the only big-name Eagles player in trade talks. Dallas Goedert, Hollywood Brown, and Moro Ojomo have also been mentioned as potential trade candidates. Running back Saquon Barkley was also in trade rumors, but he was informed last week that he wouldn’t be traded.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will have options, as he is getting calls about trades. Many NFL teams will want to take Philly’s top talent and develop them within their organizations.

Many of their decisions will depend on the final result of the Giants game. The Eagles might be inclined to keep players if they win, but if they lose, they will be ready to collect as many draft picks as possible.