Eagles Urged to Trade TE Dallas Goedert to AFC Contender

The Philadelphia Eagles, as hard as it is to believe, are probably just a couple of losses away from becoming clear-cut sellers before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

Sitting at 2-4 and with four straight losses, the Eagles may have received their final nail in the coffin earlier this week when Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season with blood clots in his lungs.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Eagles might finally be able to move one player after years of unsuccessful trade attempts: tight end Dallas Goedert, who the Kansas City Chiefs might want in exchange for a conditional 2027 5th-round pick.

Chiefs, Dallas Goedert Have Long History

The Chiefs are all too familiar with Goedert, having faced him in two Super Bowls over the last four seasons.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid goes back to his old employers to add a versatile playmaker in Goedert, who scored a career-high 11 touchdowns a season ago as one of the few players who seemed to thrive under offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo,” Barnwell wrote on October 22. “Goedert is most efficient as a receiver out of the slot, but he can also work inline as a blocker or pass catcher. He would give Kansas City some leverage against the possibility of Travis Kelce slowing down as the season goes along and work alongside the future Hall of Famer as a potential mismatch over the middle of the field.”

Dallas Goedert Coming Off Career-Best Season

Goedert was at his best in 2025 after the Eagles spent the entire previous offseason trying to trade him.

“Dallas Goedert set career highs with 60 catches and 11 TDs in 2025,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “His production earned him offers elsewhere but he was willing to work with the Eagles in pushing his void back twice to prevent a $20M cap hit and buy time for a one-year deal to return.”

Let’s be clear: Goedert did the Eagles a major solid with his new contract — not just for taking a pay cut.

“By getting the deal done, the Eagles avoid a dead-cap hit of more than $20 million that would have come when Goedert’s contract expired this Monday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote. “Goedert and the team had agreed to push that void date back multiple times while working out the contract details, delaying when he officially would become a free agent. Philadelphia has been juggling multiple situations, including trade discussions revolving around receiver A.J. Brown. Should they trade Brown before June 1, the Eagles will incur a cap hit of more than $40 million — a number that shrinks to around $20 million if they trade him afterward.”