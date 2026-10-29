Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Called ‘Ideal’ Trade Fit for NFC Contender

If the Philadelphia Eagles start trading off assets, you can bet they’ll start with players on expiring contracts who could get back valuable draft capital — players like veteran tight end Dallas Goedert.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Chicago Bears the “ideal landing spot” in a proposed trade for Goedert after the Bears lost Cole Kmet, their $50 million veteran tight end, to a season-ending knee injury against the New England Patriots in Week 7.

The Bears are 5-2 and the defending NFC North champions — they also have arguably the NFL’s top young quarterback in former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Goedert is playing on a 1-year, $7 million contract in 2026.