Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Called ‘Ideal’ Trade Fit for NFC Contender

If the Philadelphia Eagles start trading off assets, you can bet they’ll start with players on expiring contracts who could get back valuable draft capital — players like veteran tight end Dallas Goedert.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Chicago Bears the “ideal landing spot” in a proposed trade for Goedert after the Bears lost Cole Kmet, their $50 million veteran tight end, to a season-ending knee injury against the New England Patriots in Week 7.
The Bears are 5-2 and the defending NFC North champions — they also have arguably the NFL’s top young quarterback in former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Goedert is playing on a 1-year, $7 million contract in 2026.
“Trading him now would make sense if (general manager) Howie Roseman is ready to pack it in for the year,” Knox wrote on October 29. “He’d probably net a high Day 3 selection in a trade. The Chicago Bears would be a terrific landing spot for Goedert, though that wouldn’t have been the case a week ago. Chicago has a terrific pass-catching tight end in Colston Loveland and a great second option in Cole Kmet. The problem for Chicago is that Kmet suffered a knee injury in Week 7 and was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve … Goedert would be a great replacement for the remainder of the season.”
Dallas Goedert Coming Off Career-Best Season
Goedert was at his best in 2025 after the Eagles spent the entire previous offseason trying to trade him.
“Dallas Goedert set career highs with 60 catches and 11 TDs in 2025,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “His production earned him offers elsewhere but he was willing to work with the Eagles in pushing his void back twice to prevent a $20M cap hit and buy time for a one-year deal to return.”
Let’s be clear: Goedert did the Eagles a major solid with his 2026 contract — not just for taking a pay cut.
“By getting the deal done, the Eagles avoid a dead-cap hit of more than $20 million that would have come when Goedert’s contract expired this Monday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote. “Goedert and the team had agreed to push that void date back multiple times while working out the contract details, delaying when he officially would become a free agent. Philadelphia has been juggling multiple situations, including trade discussions revolving around receiver A.J. Brown. Should they trade Brown before June 1, the Eagles will incur a cap hit of more than $40 million — a number that shrinks to around $20 million if they trade him afterward.”
Will Eagles Be Buyers or Sellers at Trade Deadline?
The Eagles respect their coaching staff and the players on their roster enough that they’re likely waiting a few more weeks before committing to being sellers at the trade deadline, though it’s highly unlikely they’ll ever end up as buyers.
Philadelphia has lost five straight games, and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the rest of the season after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, although he started the first three games of the current losing streak.
The buy/sell matrix will get figured out over the next two games — a Week 7 Sunday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders and Week 8 against the first-place New York Giants.
With the NFL trade deadline looming on November 10 — two days after they place the Giants — a loss in either one of those games likely turns the Eagles into clear-cut sellers.
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Called ‘Ideal’ Trade Fit for NFC Contender