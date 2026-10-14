Eagles Urged to Trade $84 Million Pro Bowler to Unbeaten 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles might be dismantling their entire offensive line, one way or another, and could lose a third Pro Bowl starter—and third Super Bowl champion—before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

After offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired and center/guard Cam Jurgens was traded, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that would send 3-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a conditional 2027 2nd-round pick.

The Eagles placed Dickerson, a 3-time Pro Bowler, on injured reserve on September 15. He signed a 4-year, $84 million contract extension with Philadelphia before the 2024 season.

“Starting Eagles guard Landon Dickerson is certainly a surprise new addition to our board. However, Philly’s decision to trade Jurgens also came as a surprise,” Knox wrote on October 14. “Dickerson has been out since he tried to play through a knee injury in Week 1 but landed on injured reserve. He’s one of the league’s top interior linemen when healthy, and the Eagles certainly won’t part with him for proverbial pennies. However, if the buzz indicates that Dickerson could be available, guard-needy teams should be placing calls. The three-time Pro Bowler just turned 28 years old, and he’s under contract through 2028.”

While he might be under contract through 2028, that 2nd-round pick—albeit conditional — seems like a steep price to pay.

Dickerson ‘Borderline Unplayable’ After Week 1

Dickerson raised red flags in a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

“Landon Dickerson allowed 4 pressures and 1 quarterback hit today,” The Score’s Brandon Deeg wrote on his official X account. “Among 138 qualifying offensive linemen so far in Week 1, his 40.3 PFF grade ranked 136th.”

“The tough part is that Landon Dickerson is a guy you absolutely root for,” RB Philly Take wrote on their official X account. “Has sacrificed his long-term health to play through injury during a Super Bowl run. He’s also really damn good. I hope we’re not at the point where he has zero left in the tank.”

“Landon Dickerson is borderline unplayable,” Eagles reporter Shane Haff wrote on his official X account. “Get him off the field.”

Eagles Acknowledge Problems With IR Stint

The Eagles acknowledged what the rest of the world seemed to know after Week 1 — that something was wrong with Dickerson.

“Eagles are placing LG Landon Dickerson on Injured Reserve, NFL sources said,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on September 14. “Dickerson has been playing with various ailments and clearly struggled in the opener vs. the Commanders. Looks like it will be Drew Kendall’s or Willie Lampkin’s turn at guard. Also depends on if there is a change at center and how the Eagles best see the O-line configuration, sources said.”

“Eagles 3× Pro Bowl G Landon Dickerson is being placed on IR and will miss at least the next four games,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Dickerson, who has dealt with various injuries, had a difficult Week 1 vs. Washington and contemplated retirement this offseason.”