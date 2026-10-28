Eagles Trade Pitch Lands Them $18 Million Nolan Smith Jr. Replacement

The Philadelphia Eagles may end up being more sellers than buyers at the trade deadline, but they still have options to acquire players.

Philly may target players like Saquon Barkley, Riq Woolen, Moro Ojomo, Dallas Goedert, and others as prime trade candidates. The Eagles will have options to make all kinds of trades and stock up on draft picks in 2027 and 2028.

With two weeks left until the trade deadline, though, the Eagles can make trades for younger players who could develop within the team. One of them could help the defense.

Philadelphia Eagles Suggested Trade Fit Before Deadline

ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler released a top-25 list of trade candidates, with analysis on which NFL teams are the best fits. The Eagles were one of two teams that fit Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

“What Fowler is hearing: While the Bengals typically don’t trade away recently drafted players, Stewart is out of the defensive end rotation and would have value. He was inactive Sunday in Baltimore. He has high upside and turns 23 in November. The emergence of rookie Cashius Howell gives Cincinnati cover should it move on, too. Stewart is a name a few teams have had circled as a possibility for weeks, and teams predict a Day 3 pick would be the most likely value. Predicted chance of getting traded: 35% What Bowen sees on tape: Stewart has played just eight snaps this season, so teams would be betting on potential with the 2025 first-rounder. Stewart is an explosive mover with the physical profile to play on the edge, but he has yet to develop a refined pass-rush plan. He has two career sacks.”

Stewart has played in just three games this season, racking up 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. He has produced only 2 sacks in 11 games since the Bengals selected him in the 2025 draft.

Could Shemar Stewart Replace Nolan Smith Jr. for the Eagles?

One interesting name in trade talks over the last few weeks is Nolan Smith Jr. Smith has been the team’s best pass rusher, but his contract runs through the 2027 season and, overall, he hasn’t lived up to first-round status.

If Smith is traded, the Eagles could move forward with Jalyx Hunt as the starter. Stewart could be a better, cheaper option for a rotational edge rusher alongside Hunt and Jonathan Greenard.

The Eagles would have to hope the Bengals wouldn’t want a high draft pick for Stewart in a trade. If the price is right, though, the Eagles might take Stewart and move on from Smith in the same trade or a separate one.