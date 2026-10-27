Blockbuster Eagles Trade Pitch Sends $75 Million WR to Chiefs for 1st-Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are poised to be sellers before the NFL trade deadline on November 10 — a position no one envisioned for them less than two years after winning a Super Bowl.

That doesn’t mean they won’t take the challenge head-on, and it also means a gaggle of standouts could head elsewhere after a fifth straight loss in Week 7 dropped Philadelphia to 2-5.

ESPN’s Ben Solak predicts the Kansas City Chiefs could target Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith in a trade — and if they can’t get him, they could offer a 2027 4th-round pick for wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

“If I were the Chiefs, I’d be putting a first and then some on the table for DeVonta Smith,” Solak wrote on October 27. “It absolutely would not work — Eagles GM Howie Roseman isn’t going to trade both A.J. Brown and Smith in the same season — but you have to try as the Eagles stare down the barrel of a rebuild in 2027. In lieu of Smith, Wicks has all the traits of a three-level receiver — ball tracking, ability to catch away from his frame, burst, size — without any of the route or hands consistency. Grab him for a Day 3 pick and hope to run hot!”

Availability Issues for WR DeVonta Smith

While 2026 was supposed to be the year Smith finally showed the NFL he’s a No. 1 wide receiver option on an elite team, it’s been anything but.

Smith has already missed three games due to injury, including the last two straight. The moment he could have helped save the Eagles’ season seems to have passed.

Smith could step in with the Chiefs and become exactly what the Eagles hoped he’d be: the top pass catcher on a Super Bowl contender.

As for his contract, Smith has two more seasons remaining on a 3-year, $75 million extension he signed in April 2024.

First-Round Picks Could Be Valuable in Trade

Getting a 1st-round pick back for Smith would set the Eagles up for a pretty incredible offseason — and give them a pair of 1st-round picks to use if they wanted to make a move for whoever the top wide receiver might be this offseason. They got the other pick by trading All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on June 1.

Someone like Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, who is being grossly misused in his current situation, could be the trick.

Those 1st-round picks could also replace current starter Jalen Hurts, who is out for the rest of the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs and might not be the answer moving forward.

Who could be available? If we’re thinking a trade involving multiple 1st-round picks, that could mean moving for Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract and would need to approve any possible deal.