Eagles Urged to Trade 13-Game Starter to Jaguars Before Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles are a few days away from making some tough decisions about their future.

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday, and the Eagles are expected to be big sellers. With a 2-6 record and a six-game losing streak, the season is pretty much already over for them. Depending on the final results of their upcoming Week 9 game against the New York Giants, they could look to add some draft picks in trades.

Some of the big names brought up as trade candidates are Moro Ojomo, Dallas Goedert, Hollywood Brown, and Riq Woolen. Ojomo is the most popular name in trade discussions, which is why everyone is pushing for the Eagles to trade him away.

Philadelphia Eagles Pushed to Trade Moro Ojomo

A panel of ESPN’s NFL experts got together to propose some trades before the deadline. Cameron Wolfe suggested the Eagles move Ojomo to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

“The Jaguars were already looking heavy into interior defensive line upgrades before their elite run-stopping nose tackle DaVon Hamilton suffered a season-ending quad injury Sunday. Now an addition feels mandatory for this Super Bowl-contending team. Ojomo looks like the best option available, and he would be an excellent fit as a three-down disruptor next to Arik Armstead. At times, Ojomo has looked like the Eagles’ best defensive lineman on tape this season. And though they value him a lot, he is a free agent after this season on a team that already granted big deals to DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. This move would allow the 2-6 Eagles to load up on more draft capital, locking in two middle-round picks instead of one potential compensatory pick if Ojomo left in free agency.”

In eight games this season, Ojomo has racked up 21 tackles, 18 pressures, 14 hurries, 4 quarterback hits, and 3 tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus graded him at a 57.6 overall, ranking him 73rd out of 128 defensive tackles. PFF also gave him a pass-rush grade of 56.5 (ranked 96th) and a run-defense grade of 57.1 (ranked 56th).

Eagles Might Not Want to Trade Moro Ojomo Right Now

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer shared recently that the Eagles have gotten calls about Ojomo. Philly does not seem interested in trading him.

“Washington’s Daron Payne was drawing interest before he got hurt. Obviously that’s off the table now. Grover Stewart’s an option, with the Saints’ Davon Godchaux and Nathan Shepherd, Patriots’ Christian Barmore and Panthers’ Bobby Brown III others who’ve come up in trade talks. To this point, the Eagles have said no to teams on Moro Ojomo (more on him in a bit), and the Dolphins have done the same with Zach Sieler.”

Breer later added in the same article who will be up to trade candidates for the team. He revealed the reason why Ojomo won’t be traded: the team wants him in Philly for the future.

“The Eagles’ six-game losing streak obviously opens up the possibility that they’d move some contract-year vets, and Hollywood Brown, Riq Woolen, Dallas Goedert, Michael Carter II and now Tanner McKee are among those perceived by other teams to be available. Ojomo, also in a contract year, is a different story. In fact, Howie Roseman has given other teams the impression that he’ll try to sign Ojomo, who’s gotten very strong interest, long term, despite the fact that he’s already got DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on big second deals.”

Philly will have some good offers on the table for Ojomo if they wanted to trade him away. The decision comes down to whether they can agree on some kind of long-term contract extension.