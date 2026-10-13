Vic Fangio Gave Blunt Injury Update on Jalyx Hunt Before Eagles’ Week 6 Game

The Philadelphia Eagles have had an injury problem over the last few weeks.

In each of the last two weeks, six players have been ruled out for their games. They have also seen key players like Eli Stowers, Tank Bigsby, and Landon Dickerson on IR.

In the 19-17 Week 5 London loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles lost multiple key players. The Eagles lost Will Shipley, Michael Carter II, and Jalyx Hunt in the game with injuries. Hunt’s injury looked more serious, as he left the game in a boot with ankle and knee injuries, but the latest update would show his timeline.

Jalyx Hunt’s Injury Update After Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio spoke with the media Tuesday morning to update them on Hunt’s status for the Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fangio is less optimistic that he will play.

“Vic Fangio said it will be pretty miraculous for Jalyx Hunt to play this week.”

Fangio also added that Hunt will try to play against the Panthers. Hunt could give the medical team a reason to believe that he is 100% ready to play. This suggests Hunt may return sooner than expected.

In five games this season, Hunt has racked up 15 tackles, 13 pressures, 10 hurries, 4 quarterback hits, 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for loss. Pro Football Focus gave Hunt a 61.9 overall grade, ranking 59th out of 106 eligible edge rushers. He also earned a 62.3 pass-rush grade (ranked 51st) and a 53.0 run-defense grade (ranked 88th).

Eagles Might Be Without Jalyx Hunt for Week 6 Panthers Game

This leaves the Eagles in an interesting spot at edge rushers. Jonathan Greenard has missed three of five games this season, including Week 5, while dealing with an ankle injury.

If Greenard and Hunt are both out for the Panthers game, they would have to turn to A.J. Epenesa and Nolan Smith Jr. as the starters. Smith has played well this season, and Epenesa got some good reps late in the Jaguars game with pressure.

Still, that would put the Eagles in a huge hole with their edge rushers and leave them with too little depth at the position. They might have to look to the practice squad or free agency to add talent if Greenard isn’t ready to go.

The good news is that Hunt sounds like he will be back within the next few weeks and might avoid IR. Philly already has a lot of players out long-term, so it would be good to not see that with Hunt.

Going into the Panthers game, the Eagles will have to wait and see who will be available to play. Hunt may not be there, but if he returns sooner than this past week, that would be massive for Philly.