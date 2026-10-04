Eagles Get Word On Rams’ New Puka Nacua Plan

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary will have its hands full on Sunday afternoon for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles found out that the veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua was trending towards playing after missing last week’s game for LA.

Indeed, that will be the case. However, a Saturday rumor suggested that the Eagles might not get the full version of Nacua. The veteran wideout’s snaps were reportedly going to be in check.

But a different NFL insider suggests otherwise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams don’t have any intention of limiting Nacua’s workload. The insider added that Nacua has “looked sharp” in practice all week, while preparing for the Eagles.

Eagles Injury Report Poses A Problem

The Rams aren’t the only team dealing with key setbacks on the defensive side of the ball.

The Eagles ruled out their star linebacker Zack Baun, as he deals with a concussion. Baun hasn’t practiced all week.

In addition to Baun, the Eagles ruled out the veteran safety, Marcus Epps. Week 4 would’ve served as a possible bounce-back week for Epps, who has been struggling so far to start the season. However, the Eagles will have to rely on someone to step up in his absence.

A few other names to keep an eye on are Jihaad Campbell, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jonathan Greenard, and Moro Ojomo. While they are all expected to play, they popped up on the injury report this week.

Eagles vs Rams History

The Rams will enter Sunday’s action favored, considering recent circumstances.

Before the Eagles loaded up their injury report, they suffered a Monday Night Football beatdown against the Chicago Bears. They’ve been off to a shaky start, despite going 2-1 through three weeks.

The Rams might be favored, but history is on the Eagles’ side in this rivalry. Since the start of the Nick Sirianni era, the Eagles have found nothing but success against the Rams, going undefeated through four games, including a playoff battle.

The Rams are looking to break the streak on Sunday, at 1 PM ET.