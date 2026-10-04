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Eagles Get Word On Rams’ New Puka Nacua Plan

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 10: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball for yardage following a reception during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary will have its hands full on Sunday afternoon for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles found out that the veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua was trending towards playing after missing last week’s game for LA.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of the NFL football game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Indeed, that will be the case. However, a Saturday rumor suggested that the Eagles might not get the full version of Nacua. The veteran wideout’s snaps were reportedly going to be in check.

But a different NFL insider suggests otherwise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams don’t have any intention of limiting Nacua’s workload. The insider added that Nacua has “looked sharp” in practice all week, while preparing for the Eagles.

Eagles Injury Report Poses A Problem

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Rams aren’t the only team dealing with key setbacks on the defensive side of the ball.

The Eagles ruled out their star linebacker Zack Baun, as he deals with a concussion. Baun hasn’t practiced all week.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after catching an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

In addition to Baun, the Eagles ruled out the veteran safety, Marcus Epps. Week 4 would’ve served as a possible bounce-back week for Epps, who has been struggling so far to start the season. However, the Eagles will have to rely on someone to step up in his absence.

A few other names to keep an eye on are Jihaad Campbell, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jonathan Greenard, and Moro Ojomo. While they are all expected to play, they popped up on the injury report this week.

Eagles vs Rams History

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams after their game at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Rams will enter Sunday’s action favored, considering recent circumstances.

Before the Eagles loaded up their injury report, they suffered a Monday Night Football beatdown against the Chicago Bears. They’ve been off to a shaky start, despite going 2-1 through three weeks.

The Rams might be favored, but history is on the Eagles’ side in this rivalry. Since the start of the Nick Sirianni era, the Eagles have found nothing but success against the Rams, going undefeated through four games, including a playoff battle.

The Rams are looking to break the streak on Sunday, at 1 PM ET.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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