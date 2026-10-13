Eagles Add Tough 320-Pound Lineman: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their offensive tackle depth Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported the Eagles signed former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Xavier Truss to the practice squad. The signing was coupled with the Eagles also adding defensive tackle Zion Wilson, who insiders reported was coming to Philadelphia on Monday.

“Truss played 7 games with the Saints last season,” wrote Berman. “Another Georgia product in Philly.”

Truss joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent last year. The offensive tackle first signed as a priority free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Interestingly, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted Truss would be drafted as a sixth rounder.

“Sixth-year senior who saw more reps at tackle but will need to play guard on the next level. Truss is tough but inconsistent,” wrote Zierlein. “He’s adequate as a base blocker but lacks the core strength and body control to stay centered and connected over the rep. He moves well enough to play in space but only at an average level.”

Eagles Sign Offensive Tackle Xavier Truss: Report

Getty The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported the Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive tackle Xavier Truss to the practice squad.

As Berman mentioned, Truss dressed for seven games with the Saints last season. But he has also spent time with the Broncos and Cleveland Browns.