Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Singles out Journeyman WR After Team Debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without two wide receivers or more when they face the more rested Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. Michael Pittman Jr. is already on injured reserve. On Sunday, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek both exited with injuries.

As the saying goes, next man up.

The potential next man up for the Steelers receiver room has experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also has the signal-caller’s confidence.

That’s what Rodgers suggested when he talked about Brandon Smith during his Week 5 postgame press conference. The quarterback brought up Smith on his own when asked about how the team responded to its wide receiver injuries Sunday.

“B-Smith hasn’t taken a ton of offensive reps. I’ve been around him for a few years. He was with us in New York, and always enjoyed him being on the field and his ability. I think he’s a talented guy,” said Rodgers.

“But we can play in 12 all day long, and if we need to, we will. But I was really proud of Germ the way he stepped in. There were a couple of plays with B-Smith. Like we had this play we’re running inside zone, and we have this short motion to block the safety. Just by the end of the week it was just assumed that motion. I wasn’t even calling it.

“I looked over, and I was like, ‘Oh, B has probably never done this.’ I was like, ‘Hey, he didn’t know what I was thinking.’

“So we were kind of making it up a little bit as we went there, but I’m proud of B-Smith. He’s a smart guy and knows his stuff, and he’ll be ready to take on a bigger role this week, I’m sure.”

Aaron Rodgers Confident in WR Brandon Smith

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared how Brandon Smith did during his team debut in Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

The 27-year-old receiver doesn’t have a lot of NFL experience. Week 5 was only his fourth NFL game and his first with the Steelers.

But the good news is he has been around Rodgers a little bit. Smith made his debut in the league with the New York Jets in Week 15 two years ago when Rodgers was starting for New York.

That debut came four years into Smith’s career. He first joined the league as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He spent two years with the Cowboys offseason roster and practice squad. Smith was also with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 training camp before joining the Jets during 2024.

Before signing with the Steelers this year, Smith was briefly with the New England Patriots practice squad at the end of the 2025 regular season.

Smith has yet to even receive a target in an NFL game, but he played a career-high 16 offensive snaps Sunday after injuries to Wilson and Skowronek. He also lined up for four snaps on special teams.

The 20 snaps overall were more than what he played in his three contests combined with the Jets.

In college, Smith played at Iowa, where he contributed as a possession receiver. In 39 games for the Hawkeyes, Smith had 91 catches, 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Steelers Lose Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson to Injuries

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson could miss multiple games because of a finger injury.

The Steelers haven’t updated Skowronek’s status since he left Week 5 because of a calf injury. But it sounds as though the team will be without at least two wideouts next Sunday.

Pittman will definitely miss the game. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wilson will sit out the next couple games as well because of his finger injury.

Like Skowronek, Wilson didn’t return after sustaining his injury versus the Colts.

Rodgers briefly mentioned how proud he was of Bernard, who led the Steelers in receiving yards during Week 5. If Pittman and Wilson both don’t play in Week 6, Bernard will likely start opposite D.K. Metcalf. But Smith could dress again and play at least as much as he did against the Colts.

Smith could be a candidate to replace Skowronek on special teams as well.

Smith made his Steelers debut Sunday as a practice squad elevation. He has two more elevations remaining this season, barring his elevations count resetting with a new practice squad stint. The team could also sign Smith to the active roster to ensure his availability for game day.

The Steelers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday and then face the New Orleans Saints on the road as well. The Saints matchup will be in Paris, France on October 25.