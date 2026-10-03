Steelers $68 Million LB Pegged Player to Watch in Trade Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys this week. But according to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the team might not be done dealing starters on defense.

On Saturday morning, Jones named outside linebacker Alex Highsmith a player to watch in the trade market. In his column, Jones made clear a trade involving Highsmith is not imminent. But Jones listed six players as names who could be on the move before November’s trade deadline, with Highsmith topping the list.

After shaking down sources this week, I’m keeping an eye on a number of players: Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, Commanders DT Daron Payne, Colts DT Grover Stewart, Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy and Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. For now, it’s quiet,” wrote Jones.

Highsmith has posted three sacks in four games this season. He also has seven combined tackles, including five for loss, five quarterback hits and one pass defense.

Last season, Highsmith had 15 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks.

In July 2023, Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Steelers. That isn’t set to expire until after the 2027 campaign.

But the Steelers have strong edge rushing depth with T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig also on the roster. Both of those players have received extensions since Highsmith’s deal.

Could Steelers Trade Alex Highsmith?

Getty The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith is a player to watch in the trade market before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Highsmith was a popular potential trade candidate during the spring. That’s because the Steelers had some uncertainty around the future of Herbig, who was set to have his rookie contract expire after 2026.

But in early June, Herbig received a $100 million extension. Along with that, the Steelers made it rather clear they wanted Watt, Highsmith and Herbig on the team’s roster in 2026.

After four games, that doesn’t seem to have changed from the Steelers perspective. But based on Jones’s report, it seems others inside the league could see Highsmith become a trade chip before the November 10 trade deadline.

First and foremost, for that to happen, the Steelers will have to fall out of contention. That seems unlikely to happen given the Steelers have played one meaningless game in decades. But after an inconsistent 2-2 start, it’s possible the Steelers could suffer their first losing season in 23 years.

If that possibility becomes more likely in late October and early November, it would make sense for the Steelers to sell some of their edge rushing depth. The team isn’t going to trade Watt and given Herbig’s new extension, he isn’t a great trade candidate either.

That leaves, Highsmith, who a contender could add as an edge rushing boost. Highsmith could provide that but not as a rental, which could help the Steelers fetch a greater return on the trade market.

The Steelers picked Highsmith at No. 102 overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 48 sacks, 69 tackles for loss and 96 quarterback hits in 94 career games, all with Pittsburgh.

Highsmith has at least six sacks in each of the past five seasons.