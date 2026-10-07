Cam Heyward Gets Candid on the Steelers Trading Joey Porter Jr.

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers are turning the page as a team, Cam Heyward, as one of the veteran leaders, took it upon himself to provide his own closing thoughts on Joey Porter Jr. being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

A week removed from Porter’s trade ahead of Pittsburgh’s Thursday Night Football loss in Cleveland, Heyward shared his thoughts on the latest episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast.

Cam Heyward Offered His Honest Thoughts on the Joey Porter Jr. Trade

“It was a situation that all the players just wanted to be done with. We all wanted this to work out in Pittsburgh,” said Heyward. “I don’t think there’s anybody in our locker room who said, ‘No, Joey shouldn’t be paid.’ But we don’t make those decisions. As players, we’re not privy to that information,” he added.

Heyward also made it clear that he always believed the Steelers and Porter would eventually find common ground and come to terms, avoiding a trade.

“I honestly thought it would get done, I didn’t ever think it was going to lead to a trade. All I can say is I’m still gonna be a fan of Joey wherever he goes. I have a lot of respect for the Porters.”

Heyward’s Comments Make Sense From the Player Perspective

Heyward’s comments fall in line with what fans should expect to hear one player say about a teammate, or even now former teammate. Players usually stick together and stand up for each other when it comes to the business side of professional sports.

But Heyward knows, just as everyone does at this point, that the “impasse” between Porter and the Steelers was never going to end without a separation between the two sides. The Steelers valued Porter at one level and he believed he deserved more, especially when looking at the market and what other similar players received contract wise this past offseason.

Porter and the Steelers Were Stuck in a Contractual Impasse

Porter’s desire for a new long term contract that paid him as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and the Steelers unwillingness to grant him his wish led the franchise and player down a path full of offseason drama that then leaked into the season. And Pittsburgh’s refusal to move off their longstanding rule of not negotiating with players once games are underway precipitated the need for both sides to move on.

But the Cowboys saw enough value in Porter to ship a 2027 sixth-round and 2028 second-round pick to Pittsburgh. And showing an appreciation and happiness about being away from the Steelers and in Dallas in particular, Porter instantly decided to adjust his stance about not playing without an extension. He made his Cowboys debut on Sunday.

Porter Still Has Plenty to Prove in His Young Career

Through three seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Porter has 165 total tackles in 41 starts across 47 games. He also has three tackles for a loss, three interceptions and a sack. But despite his consistent production and shutdown ability, Porter has yet to be named a Pro Bowler, adding more motivation for the 26-year-old son of former Steelers all-time great Joey Porter Sr. to prove his true worth with his new team.