Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Fires Message to Browns in Response to Jared Verse

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are about to play the most important regular season game in their rivalry in decades. Naturally, the two sides are engaging in trash talk beforehand.

While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Cameron Heyward was asked to respond to comments Browns edge rusher Jared Verse made after Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh in Week 4. Following the game, Verse argued the Steelers were dirty.

Heyward kept his answer professional, but he also sent a direct message to the Browns.

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game? Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game,” Heyward said Tuesday. “So, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game.

“Both teams are in position to do a lot of work in this division, as they say. The AFC North is on fire, and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because I like it that way.

“But those were words that were said, and they will be addressed.”

The Steelers will host the Browns at 1 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium. The winner will move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Each team will enter the matchup with a 5-2 record.

What Jared Verse Said About Steelers

Getty Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse started trash talking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after Week 4.

Eisen admitted he was purposefully stirring the pot in the Steelers-Browns rivalry. Right before he asked Heyward about Verse, he played a clip of what the Browns edge rusher said about the Steelers after Week 4.

“They were talking crazy,” Verse said about the Steelers on October 1, via ESPN’s Justin Cooper. “I was telling them, ‘You’re double-teaming, y’all sliding, y’all garbage…’

“It’s going to be a good time when I see them again.”