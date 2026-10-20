Steelers Demanded to Fix WR ‘Injury Crisis’ With Trade for $66 Million Playmaker

The Pittsburgh Steelers survived in Week 6 with D.K. Metcalf and Germie Bernard combining for 22 catches and 180 receiving yards. The two wideouts played an intricate role in the team’s 13-point comeback, with Bernard scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the question going forward is whether Metcalf and Bernard will be capable of similar production every week as long as the Steelers don’t have Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson.

That’s a tough ask. But CBS Sports’s Carter Bahns had a different solution — a trade for Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin Jr.

On Tuesday, Bahns released a list of 10 trades “that need to happen” before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Bahns included Godwin to the Steelers on the list.

“There is a wide receiver injury crisis in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers was on a hot streak until health issues depleted his supporting cast. In order to maximize the supposed last year of his career and stay in contention for the AFC North crown, the Steelers need to plug some immediate help into Rodgers’ receiving room,” wrote Bahns.

“Chris Godwin should be on their radar.”

Bahns sees the Buccaneers, who are 1-5, wanting to sell Godwin to the highest bidder at the trade deadline.

“He should be a tremendous fit next to Metcalf. Godwin spent every year prior to this one on the other side of a towering No. 1 target in Mike Evans, so he would be right at home in the same lineup as a similarly sizable go-to weapon like Metcalf,” concluded Bahns.

Before injuries slowed him down the past two seasons, Godwin averaged more than 1,000 yards per season from 2018-23. He also had about 83 catches per campaign during that span.

This season, he has 23 receptions and 216 yards.

Chris Godwin Named Solution to Steelers WR Injury Woes

Getty CBS Sports’s Carter Bahns argued Chris Godwin to the Pittsburgh Steelers is a trade the NFL has to see before the league’s trade deadline.

While explaining why the Buccaneers should strongly consider trading Godwin before November 10, Bahns named a couple reasons why the Steelers wouldn’t want to deal for the veteran wideout.

From 2024-25, Godwin missed 16 games because of injuries. The last thing the Steelers want to do to solve their “injury crisis” at wideout is trade for another injury-prone pass-catcher.

The other obstacle to a Godwin trade for any contender is cost. The draft compensation in the trade shouldn’t be an issue, but Godwin is currently on a 3-year, $66 million deal. He has a $33.684 million cap hit this season and a club option for $29.93 million next year.

The Steelers can’t really afford Godwin’s 2027 cap hit with Metcalf and Pittman already on the books for next year.

A trade to Pittsburgh remains possible for Godwin, though, because he’s been healthy this season. The Steelers could also decline the team option and look at the wideout as a rental as long as they can fit his 2026 salary on the roster.

If healthy, though, Godwin does appear to be a nice match with Metcalf and pairing with Bernard. That should be the case for Godwin even at 30 years old.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported Monday the Steelers are expected to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad. Valdes-Scantling played in Pittsburgh last year and has a lot of previous experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Still, Godwin could be a target for Pittsburgh. He could be the veteran possession receiver opposite Metcalf that Pittman wasn’t able to be because of injury.