Cowboys Insider Reveals More Information About Joey Porter Jr.’s Illness

Days after former Pittsburgh Steeler Joey Porter Jr. made his Dallas Cowboys debut, his new team was already forced to experience playing without him. However, more information has emerged that better explains why Porter, still in search of a new longterm contract, missed Dallas facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

As reported by many national insiders and members of Dallas media, Porter missed the game due to an illness. But ESPN/NFL Network’s Jane Slater revealed information from a source about Porter’s illness.

Joey Porter Jr. Was Reportedly ‘Very’ Sick on Thursday

Slater reported that a “team source” told her Porter was “very” sick when he arrived to the facility Thursday morning and the Cowboys actually made the derision to send him home in the interest of taking care of himself.

And while there’s no reason to doubt Slater’s reporting – she lives in Dallas and is considered one of the top Cowboys insiders, fans, especially Steeles fans instantly started doubting the validity of Porter’s absence.

Because even though Porter did say he would play for Dallas, his preferred destination all along, before officially signing an extension, and then he backed up his words by doing so against the Houston Texans, most believe the back injury that caused him to miss the first four games of the season when with Pittsburgh was either not that serious or exaggerated as part of his contact hold out.

Porter and the Steelers Were Stuck in a Contractual Impasse

Porter’s desire for a new long term contract that paid him as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and the Steelers unwillingness to grant him his wish led the franchise and player down a path full of offseason drama that then leaked into the season. And Pittsburgh’s refusal to move off their longstanding rule of not negotiating with players once games are underway precipitated the need for both sides to move on.

But the Cowboys saw enough value in Porter to ship a 2027 sixth-round and 2028 second-round pick to Pittsburgh. And showing an appreciation and happiness about being away from the Steelers and in Dallas in particular, Porter instantly decided to adjust his stance about not playing without an extension.

Porter Still Has Plenty to Prove in His Young Career

Through three seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Porter has 165 total tackles in 41 starts across 47 games. He also has three tackles for a loss, three interceptions and a sack. But despite his consistent production and shutdown ability, Porter has yet to be named a Pro Bowler, adding more motivation for the 26-year-old son of former Steelers all-time great Joey Porter Sr. to prove his true worth with his new team.

Porter’s status moving forward remains unknown at this time.