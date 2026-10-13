Steelers DC Reacts to Rookie Cornerback’s First Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers have expressed how much they like rookie cornerback Daylen Everette ever since they selected him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But there’s a difference between loving the future prospects of a rookie and playing a rookie significant defensive snaps.

In Week 5, though, the Steelers didn’t really have much of a choice. With injuries and after the Joey Porter Jr. trade, Everette was one of the team’s remaining top two outside options for the matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts.

So Everette started his first NFL game Sunday. Similar to what the team has seen for several months, Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham liked what Everette provided in his first game playing more than 85% of the team’s defensive snaps.

“The thing that stands out to me: the physicality,” said Graham. “Whether it’s in the coverage, whether it’s in the tackling, that’s what I’m pleased to see from a young corner because, again, run game, we all know this in this league, at some point, they’re trying to get the ball out to the corners.”

Everette posted six combined tackles, which was the most for any Steelers cornerback in Week 5. His five solo tackles were also more than any defender on the team besides linebacker Payton Wilson.

Additionally, Everette had two pass defenses.

Steelers’ Patrick Graham Commends Daylen Everette After First Start

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham addressed how rookie cornerback Daylen Everette played in his first start during Week 5.

Graham wasn’t the only one who liked what he saw from Everette in his first start. At Pro Football Focus, the cornerback earned a strong grade in tackling and an above average grade in run defense.

Everette wasn’t as solid in coverage, according to PFF, but that’s probably to be expected for a third-round rookie in his first start.

Even when Everette wasn’t making tackles, Graham saw the cornerback making an impact in run defense.

“I know he had pass breakups and all the pretty stuff that might be on the highlights and stuff, but my favorite play was a two-yard gain where it got a little spacey over there to the defensive right, and there was a crack replace situation, and he came in there,” said Graham. “Stuck his shoulder in there, helped create the play …

“I loved that play. It was a good play by a young player setting the edge into the boundary where most of this run game is going in this league right now.”

Mike McCarthy Again Speaks Highly of Steelers Rookie Class

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers selected cornerback Daylen Everette in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Everette is just one of a few rookies set to play a major role for the Steelers going forward.

On Sunday, the Steelers started three rookies, including Everette. Another four first-year players that the Steelers drafted also dressed and contributed either as depth players or in key roles on special teams.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the quality additions the rookies have been early this season.

“I think we’re off to a good start there because they’re playing. They’re playing early,” said McCarthy. “It’s a veteran team. [But] yeah, a number of those guys are doing good things.”

Through five games this season, Everette has 11 combined tackles and four pass defenses.