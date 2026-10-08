Former Steelers QB Has Leadership Advice for Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been under the microscope throughout the past week. This came after he was seen yelling at head coach Mike McCarthy throughout last Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers is not shy about casting blame upon his teammates and his coaches, which may rub some fans the wrong way.

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch chimed in on the matter, offering Rodgers some strong advice in the process.

Former Steelers QB Shares Message for Aaron Rodgers

Batch appeared on his “Snap Count” podcast and explained leadership qualities that are important for any quarterback.

“As the quarterback, you’re gonna get the blame,” Batch said. “That just comes with your role. That is part of leadership. You have to accept that responsibility even when those things aren’t your fault.”

He specifically noted how Rodgers visibly and vocally blames others for mistakes. Batch believes the role of a quarterback involves absorbing all the blame, even if it’s not Rodgers’ fault.

This may be a losing battle now that Rodgers is 42 years old. However, Batch does have a point as other analysts have already noted how Rodgers is at risk of making Mike McCarthy look “incompetent” if the verbal shouting matches continue. The longtime coach-quarterback duo have history together, but young players on the Steelers may still be impacted by any clashes.

Steelers Facing a Crucial Week 5 Matchup

The Steelers are 2-2, so all the drama surrounding the team is arguably overblown. Yet a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday would drop the team to a 2-3 mark in what is an incredibly competitive AFC North division. A loss may also lead to more arguments between Rodgers and McCarthy.

Batch was with the Steelers in a backup role from 2002-2012. This means he played under both Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin in what now looks like a long-gone era and culture of Steelers football. Rodgers does not fit the usual mold seen by those leading the franchise.

The 2026 Steelers are a fascinating team because Rodgers is in his final NFL season, McCarthy is in his first leading his hometown team, yet the two have years of history that creates its own unique dynamic. This is much different than the usual stability seen under Tomlin over the past 19 seasons.

Drama seems to follow Rodgers wherever he goes and that isn’t going to change in his final NFL season. Steelers are just hoping it all pays off with a deep postseason run.