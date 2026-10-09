Jalen Ramsey Shuts Down Rumor of Him Colluding With Joey Porter Jr.

Jalen Ramsey is now part of a Pittsburgh Steelers defense missing an expected long-term piece in Joey Porter Jr. The fourth-year player was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last week, though he was out in Thursday night’s game due to illness.

Porter did play for the Cowboys last Sunday after sitting out for the Steelers’ first several games due to what he claimed was a back injury. Rumors began to spread that he was simply sitting out until he was traded or got a new deal.

Ramsey and many of his teammates stuck by Porter during the saga, as no player wants to comment on someone else’s money. This led to rumors starting on social media claiming Ramsey directly told Porter to lie about his back injury.

The veteran Ramsey took to X on Friday to shut down this viral rumor.

Jalen Ramsey Responds to Rumors

“aye yall are crazy lol… the Joey narrative has to stop!” he began. “i ain’t tell no damn body to not play lol that’s just flat out dumb! i still cheat when i play madden ! i want to be teammates with good players! why would i tell a guy who i think is a top 5 corner to fake an injury which i don’t think he was doing anyways.”

Ramsey shuts down the idea that he told Porter to sit out, while also noting he doesn’t think the player was faking his injury.

“the man was in the building tryna get right at 6 am & engaged in every meeting,” he continued. “why would i not want a chance to suit up with him this year as a PITTSBURGH STEELER? just doesn’t make sense. don’t take me being in his corner the wrong way. His business is his business & i’m rocking wit him as my dawg… but i’m a Steeler & i want all good players to be apart of this team. i’m tryna win!”

Ramsey makes it clear his only goal is to win games and Porter was helping the team do just that in recent years. Telling Porter to sit out and hurt the team would go against that goal.

Joey Porter Jr. Steelers Connection Continues

Porter was traded just over a week ago and Steelers fans have not stopped discussing his departure. Some fans on social media even seemed to question his illness that held him out of Thursday’s game in Dallas.

Yet Ramsey made it clear there was nothing nefarious being done on his end and that he believes Porter was truly dealing with an injury.

The Steelers have not played a game since last Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. This provided everyone with plenty of time to talk about all the storylines taking place surrounding the team. That includes Porter’s trade and the verbal tirades from Aaron Rodgers toward head coach Mike McCarthy.

Getting back on the field Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts should put the focus back on actual football. That is, unless the Steelers lose and the drama continues.