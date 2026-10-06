Ex-Aaron Rodgers Teammate Addresses Mike McCarthy Confrontation in Steelers Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, and while the game was close on paper, it’s tough to say the team walked away from this contest with many silver linings. Losing is always bad, but as the game went on, it appeared as if the Steelers were turning on each other, as they were seen constantly bickering with each other throughout the action.

Perhaps the most noteworthy flare-up took place between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, as Rodgers angrily implored McCarthy to relay a play call to him, with the veteran head coach appearing to respond with an NSFW message to the quarterback. One guy who played with both Rodgers and McCarthy is former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, and he weighed in on this tense exchange ahead of Week 5.

Jeff Saturday Not Concerned About Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy Exchange

Rodgers and McCarthy teamed up for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers prior to reuniting in Pittsburgh, so it’s safe to say they have a lengthy history of working with each other. The Steelers’ decision to hire McCarthy as their new head coach over the offseason is believed to have played a big role in convincing Rodgers to push off retirement for one more year, but through four games, his body language would indicate he’s regretting that decision.

The last season McCarthy coached Rodgers was 2018, so it’s safe to say that these two guys are still working on reestablishing their relationship with one another. There have been some bumps in the road, but based on how things unfolded against the Browns, concerns quickly emerged regarding their dynamic.

McCarthy seemed to admit that he thinks things are getting away from him, saying that Pittsburgh does not have a “clean house” right now. That was a pretty eye-opening comment for him to make in the wake of his highly publicized clash with Rodgers, but Saturday, who played for the Packers in 2012 with Rodgers and McCarthy, doesn’t think this is anything out of the norm for these guys.

“I’ve played under McCarthy and with Aaron. This is not a surprise,” Saturday admitted on “Big Day.” “We can church it up however we want. The facts are this is not the first time they’ve been upset with each other.”

Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy Must Get on the Same Page for the Steelers

Getty Jeff Saturday, who played with both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, weighed in on their tense exchange during the Steelers’ latest loss

With so much on the line during every game in the NFL regular season, there are obviously going to be instances where tensions boil over. The problem is that Rodgers’ temper tantrums seem to be getting picked up by the rest of his teammates, so it’s up to McCarthy to get everyone on the same page.

Winning cures all in the world of sports, so the easiest way for Pittsburgh to get back on track is to pick up a win in Week 5. Another tough matchup is on the horizon for the team against the Indianapolis Colts, but this is a game that the Steelers should at least have a shot at coming out on top in. Kickoff for this important contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11.