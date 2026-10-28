Steelers Singled out as Trade Suitor for Athletic Playmaker: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be shopping at the Indianapolis Colts fire sale.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported early Wednesday afternoon multiple teams have inquired with the Colts about wide receiver Josh Downs. The only team Schultz mentioned by name, however, was the Steelers.

“Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the Steelers, and while a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources,” wrote Schultz.

Downs is in his fourth season with the Colts. He has posted 26 catches, 307 receiving yards with zero touchdowns in seven games this season.

Pundits have previously mentioned the Steelers as a potential trade destination for Downs. But Schultz was the first insider to report Pittsburgh has inquired about the wideout.

Schultz’s report came a day after the Colts dealt both veterans Quinton Nelson and DeForest Buckner in trades to acquire draft capital.

Steelers Inquiring About Colts WR Josh Downs: Report

Getty NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Indianapolis Colts have received interested from multiple teams for wide receiver Josh Downs, including from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not a huge surprise the Steelers are kicking the tires on acquiring Downs. Multiple analysts have argued Pittsburgh is a fit for the playmaker.

During the 2023 NFL Draft process, Downs received praise from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein for his athleticism. That could pair very well with the big D.K. Metcalf and rookie breakout receiver Germie Bernard.

“Free-flowing athlete with dynamic footwork and an instinctive feel for how to elude opponents,” wrote Zierlein. “Downs posted off-the-charts production over the last two seasons as an undersized slot with an oversized will.

“His confidence jumps off the tape and he has proven himself to be better at catching through contact than you might expect.”

Downs had 771 receiving yards as a rookie and then 803 receiving yards during 2024. Since then, he hasn’t been as productive, but the Colts offense has struggled overall this season with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Downs could take over the slot receiver role in Pittsburgh with Metcalf and Bernard continuing to start on the outside. The Colts wideout’s after-the-catch ability could be a great asset to Aaron Rodgers, who is delivering most of his passes very quickly again this season.

The Indianapolis receiver is in the final year of his rookie deal. That would likely make Downs a rental player for the Steelers because of the money the team has tied up with receivers currently on the roster.

Spotrac projected Downs’s market value at $65.2 million on a 3-year deal.

Steelers WR Depth Entering Week 8

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson is currently on injured reserve.

Pundits expect the Steelers to be in the wide receiver market at the trade deadline because the team is dealing with multiple injuries at the position.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson each landed on injured reserve during October. Furthermore, Ben Skowronek has missed the past two games.

Without those three receivers, the Steelers have elevated two practice squad wideouts the past two games. They also signed veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad last Tuesday.

The Steelers already acquired a Colts receiver this year — Pittman. The two teams reached an agreement to send Pittman to Pittsburgh on the first day of NFL free agency.

Perhaps that familiarity could lead to a deal with the Steelers for Downs. It’s important to note, though, the Colts have fired the general manager who made that deal, Chris Ballard, since that trade.