Steelers Insider Offers Blunt Update on Potential JuJu Smith-Schuster Reunion

The Pittsburgh Steelers very clearly need to address wide receiver. While D.K. Metcalf and Germie Bernard starred in the team’s comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no other Steelers wideout even had a target in Week 6.

But that doesn’t mean the team is interested in bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Team insider Mark Kaboly shared during his podcast with co-host Chris Mack on Monday that the Steelers aren’t pursuing a reunion with their former second-round pick.

“The Steelers aren’t interested in him, to my knowledge,” said Kaboly to Mack. “I think he’s got some wonky knees.”

Smith-Schuster played in Pittsburgh from 2017-21 after the team selected him at No. 62 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Most recently, the veteran wideout was with the New York Giants during training camp.

Steelers Not Interested in WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported on the radio the team isn’t interested in bringing back veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Steelers should be pretty desperate to add a wideout. So with that in mind, it’s a little surprising that the team isn’t at least kicking the tires around on Smith-Schuster.

Having said that, it’s not clear the veteran will really add much. Smith-Schuster has received tryouts but hasn’t signed with another NFL roster since getting cut in August.

Last season, Smith-Schuster had just 345 receiving yards while averaging 10.5 yards per catch in 17 games. He hasn’t eclipsed the 350-yard mark since the 2022 campaign.

That production would be an improvement over the WR3 the Steelers had in Week 6. Again, that’s because the Steelers didn’t have a third wideout with a catch versus the Buccaneers.

But general manager Omar Khan is rightfully pursuing other superior options. That likely means acquiring a receiver already on a roster before the NFL trade deadline.

Germie Bernard Emerging as Reliable Rookie

Getty Rookie Germie Bernard scored his NFL first touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Khan is already making calls around the league about potential available receivers. But while the Steelers really need receiving depth, the good news is they still have two very good starters available for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

That second starter has become Bernard, who made the second start of his rookie campaign Sunday. Bernard posted career-highs of 11 catches and 87 receiving yards versus the Buccaneers. He also scored his first NFL touchdown, which was the game-winning score in overtime during the 26-19 victory.

Bernard has posted back-to-back games with at least 80 receiving yards. He has been a quality addition to the Steelers offense and should continue to see plenty of targets with opposing defenses wanting to takeaway Metcalf.

But Metcalf also did very well in Pittsburgh’s comeback victory Sunday. Metcalf led the team with 93 receiving yards while also posting 11 receptions.

The Steelers just need to find a WR3 to support Metcalf and Bernard while Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are sidelined on injured reserve.