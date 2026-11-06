Longtime Analyst Knows Exactly Why the Steelers Hired Mike McCarthy

Despite an overall body of work that will likely land Mike Tomlin in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, many felt it was time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a change. Even though Pittsburgh didn’t fire Tomlin, he decided to step away from coaching. But now with Tomlin doing TV on NBC and the Steelers thriving under Mike McCarthy, it’s becoming clear, even to those loyal to Tomlin, that change was necessary.

Merril Hoge Knows Exactly Why the Steelers Turned to Mike McCarthy

Former Steeler turned longtime NFL analyst Merril Hoge believes McCarthy is exactly what the Steelers needed. He said as much on a recent episode of “The OG Football Show.”

Hoge started off by comparing the hiring of McCarthy to the franchise’s past.

“Let me tell you one thing. When he was hired, everyone was like, ‘I can’t believe they hired Mike McCarthy.'” Here’s why: What had happened the last three times they made a hire. Chuck Noll, the first time he’d ever been a head coach. Bill Cowher, the first time he’d ever been a head coach. Mike Tomlin, the first time he’d ever been a head coach,” said Hodge.

“Well, Chuck Noll handed off to Bill Cowher a playoff team. Bill Cowher handed off to Mike Tomlin a Super Bowl team. Mike Tomlin handed Mike McCarthy less. If there was any time in the history of those 60 years, that you needed somebody with stability who had been down that road, who’s experienced a lot of things that you might come across this year, it’s a guy like Mike McCarthy. He was the right guy.”

McCarthy Has Already Changed the Energy Around the Steelers

And while McCarthy’s team, currently sitting at 6-2 and at the top of the AFC North, still has a long way to go to keep proving themselves throughout the rest of the season, there’s no denying what Hoge is saying is valid. It may have been too much to ask a young head coach to right the ship for the Steelers and lead such a veteran team.

Tomlin, who as mentioned by Hodge enjoyed early-tenure success, so much so that he led the Steelers to two Super Bowls and lifted the Lombardi Trophy once in his firs four years on the job, was nine years removed from his last playoff victory. He also failed to win more than 10 games in a season since 2020, culminating in three-straight 10-7 campaigns in his final three years at the helm and a stale environment for all of Steeler Nation.