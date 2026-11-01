Longtime Insider Reveals Steelers’ Intentions Ahead of Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH – Hours ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Week 8 game, longtime Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac dropped some news that will let down any fans looking for reinforcements to arrive soon.

Don’t Expect the Steelers to Make a Big Trade

According to Dulac, the Steelers are not preparing to make a move ahead of the upcoming Nov. 10 trade deadline. And despite rumors to the contrary, Pittsburgh will proceeded as is throughout the rest of the season.

“They’re not looking to make a move, and they’re certainly not looking to get rid of one of their players,” said Dulac during his appearance on the 102.5 DVE pregame show Sunday morning.

“If they go 6-2, they certainly won’t trade one of their players because they figure they’re a contender. If somebody comes knocking, you never what might be out there, but right now they’re not actively thinking ‘we need to make a trade.'”

Coming off a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, the Steeles have won three games in a row. However, leaving Acrisure Stadium with fourth consecutive victory is essential. Pittsburgh enters the day tied with the Browns at the top of the division, but would lose the tie breaker due to suffering a 27-24 defeat to Cleveland exactly a month prior as part of Thursday Night Football on Oct. 1.

Aaron Rodgers and the Defense Are Why to Believe in Pittsburgh So Far

A significant reason for the Steelers’ success so far this season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 42, in his final season in the NFL, has thrown for 1,699 passing yards while completing 61.6% of his attempts with 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdown passes in 16 games in 2025, although he did only give up seven picks all year.

Most importantly, the Steelers’ defense, who opened the season with a few rough performances, have allowed the sixth fewest total yards against on an average and the seventh fewest against the ground. In the past three weeks, Pittsburgh’s defensive front has held top running backs in check, with Jonathan Taylor running for just 45 yards, Bucky Irving 46 and the Saints only putting up 11 as a team.

In all reality, the Steelers will need to beat the Browns and then handle enough business against divisional opponents – they have one more against Cincinnati and two left with Baltimore, to be a true “lock” for the playoffs, although barring a major collapse, should get in.