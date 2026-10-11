Steelers Insider Gives Final Answer on Potential Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

It appears to be a foregone conclusion the Arizona Cardinals will be trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. But it’s not going to be to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s what Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported on X on Sunday morning a few hours prior to the team’s Week 5 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts.

“Marvin Harrison Jr.’s trade will become official either later today or on Monday,” wrote Kaboly. “Harrison is NOT coming to the Steelers, I’ve been told.”

Social media went into a bit of a frenzy Saturday morning when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cardinals were trading Harrison but didn’t reveal to where. The report led to wide speculation on a number of teams potentially acquiring the former first-round wideout.

Pundits and fans loosely connected the Steelers to Harrison because starting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the next few weeks. The team placed Pittman on injured reserve Saturday.

Steelers Not Acquiring Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported the team is not going to acquire Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Steelers always appeared to be a long shot to acquire Harrison. The original asking price for the 24-year-old wideout was reportedly a first-round pick, which simply seemed too rich for Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan to pay.

Then again, Khan acquired D.K. Metcalf for a second-rounder. The Steelers also dealt for Pittman and veteran Mike Williams over the past two years.

That plus Pittsburgh’s remaining need for receiver was enough for Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox to mention the Steelers as a possible Harrison suitor early in October. The Harrison-Steelers trade speculation reached its peak Saturday after Schefter’s post on X that the Cardinals were trading the wideout.

“Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport,” wrote Schefter on X.

“The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs. Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

Throughout the rest of Saturday, Schefter and other insiders suggested the Houston Texans are the team acquiring Harrison. That killed a lot of the Steelers hype around Harrison. Kaboly’s report Sunday morning should put the matter completely to rest.

Harrison would have been a strong addition for Pittsburgh. But the Steelers still believe in Roman Wilson and have rookie Germie Bernard. Those two young wideouts will replace Pittman while the team retains its draft picks.

As a rookie in 2024, Harrison posted 62 catches, 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. But since then, wideout Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride have usurped the top receiving role in Arizona.

This season, Harrison has five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in four games.

The Cardinals will face the Detroit Lions at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday. Pundits could announce the Harrison trade as early as after the contest.

The Steelers will host the Colts at 1 pm ET on Sunday. Both teams will enter the contest with a 2-2 record.