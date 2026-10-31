Mike Tomlin Reportedly Not a Lock to Make NFL Return in 2027

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a solid start in the first year of the post-Mike Tomlin era. The team enters the weekend at 5-2 in the standings, with a first-place showdown against the Cleveland Browns on the schedule in Week 8.

Tomlin, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying life as an analyst for NBC. Yet that hasn’t stopped speculation of him coming out of his brief retirement and coaching another NFL team in 2027.

Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske focused on that topic Friday in an article detailing the noise surrounding Tomlin’s future plans.

Mike Tomlin Reportedly Happy in Current Role

Maske’s report notes how Tomlin is already a top coaching candidate for the 2027 cycle. However, it’s not “automatic” he ditches NBC, per Maske’s sources.

Tomlin has appeared more than content in his new role and even started a YouTube channel to show off his Minecraft obsession. He also has a much lighter schedule compared to what he faced for nearly two decades as head coach of the Steelers.

Getting right back into coaching may not make sense for him, especially given the teams that would be interested in his services.

Where Could Mike Tomlin Coach in 2027?

The Virginia native has been linked to several teams in rumors. The most notable is the New York Jets, where Aaron Glenn continues to be called out for poor decision-making, including by Tomlin himself.

The Washington Commanders stand out as another potential option, as Dan Quinn appears to be headed for a firing following a 1-4-1 start to the season.

The problem facing Tomlin would be that he would be taking over a team in crisis. That is much different than the Steelers team he inherited from legendary coach Bill Cowher. Instead of maintaining success, Tomlin would need to ignite it in the first place.

Yet Maske’s report goes on to say Tomlin may not even be swayed by a large salary to return to the NFL. The newfound lifestyle he has may prove to be much more enjoyable than the day-to-day grind of being an NFL head coach.

The good news for Tomlin is that he has all the leverage in this situation. A team will welcome him with open arms and a big payday whenever he decides to return, whether that is in 2027 or not. And if he never becomes an NFL head coach again, he will still make a fortune doing television.

That type of job and income is nearly impossible to beat.