Former Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Makes Personal Admission in GQ Interview

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent nearly two decades keeping much of his personal life away from the public eye. Since stepping down in January, though, he’s been giving fans a look at the man behind the familiar sideline stare.

That includes a personal comment in a new interview. While discussing a hobby that has drawn attention, Tomlin suggested he may be on the autism spectrum.

The remark came as the 54-year-old discussed a side of his life Steelers fans rarely saw.

Mike Tomlin Says He’s ‘Probably on the Spectrum’

In an interview with GQ’s Jake Nevins published Oct. 14, Tomlin discussed his interest in Minecraft, the video game in which he has spent more than a decade constructing an elaborate virtual city.

Tomlin then offered a personal observation.

“I am probably on the spectrum,” Tomlin said. “My wife would say that.”

Tomlin did not say he had received an autism diagnosis, and the interview did not establish one. His words were personal speculation, not a confirmed medical finding.

The comment came shortly after the public learned how extensively Tomlin had invested in Minecraft. What started as a way to connect with his children grew into a detailed project featuring high-rise buildings, hotels and other structures. He continued working on it even after his sons moved on to college.

Earlier this month, Tomlin released a video tour of the city, letting viewers see how much thought he had put into the layout and individual buildings. The project had been largely unknown to fans accustomed to his weekly press conferences.

For Tomlin, the game also offered time away from the pressures that came with coaching one of the NFL’s most closely watched franchises. His GQ comments were part of a broader conversation about what he kept private while coaching.

Former Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Opens Up About Life After Pittsburgh

Tomlin stepped down Jan. 13, one day after the Steelers’ 30-6 playoff loss to the Houston Texans ended their season. He finished with a 193-114-2 regular-season record, two Super Bowl appearances and a championship following the 2008 season. He never had a losing season in Pittsburgh.

Time away from the sideline has created new opportunities. Tomlin told GQ he attended a family reunion for the first time since 1997, watched his daughter compete in gymnastics and spent more time on his interests outside football.

He also spoke about the distance he maintained as a head coach. The job required authority and constant decision-making, and he felt fans often preferred a simpler public version of him.

“They don’t want to know that you’re a human,” Tomlin said.

That sentiment helps explain why the Minecraft project attracted so much attention. The coach known for demanding accountability and delivering pointed one-liners had quietly spent years designing a world that had nothing to do with third downs or defensive schemes.

Football hasn’t disappeared from his life. Tomlin joined NBC’s “Football Night in America” as an analyst this season, giving him a platform to discuss the league without the daily demands of running a team. And GQ reported that he hasn’t committed to whether he’ll eventually coach again.

His latest interview offered something different from a prediction about the Steelers or a possible return. Tomlin talked about himself, on his own terms, after years of being defined almost entirely by his job.