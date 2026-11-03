NFL Insider Squashes Rumors About Steelers Acquiring Top WR

Despite the rumor mill intensifying with the NFL’s trade deadline a week away, one premiere wide receive can be crossed off the list of candidate who could be moving to Pittsburgh. Adam Schefter, ESPN’s lead NFL insider, squashed the speculation that the Steelers could trade for New York Jets wide out Garrett Wilson.

“I was told last week no way they trade him. And I love these people that bring up Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. I don’t think people know that full relationship there. I don’t know that that would work. That’s not happening,” said Schefter on Tuesday’s edition of his podcast, hinting about the past reports of a rift between Wilson and the Steelers‘ current quarterback during their time together with the Jets.

Schefter felt the need to hammer home what he already posted publicly days prior. Because on Oct. 31, Schefter made it clear that he’s been told the Jets aren’t trading Wilson, let alone reuniting him with Rodgers.

“As trade talks ramp up across the NFL, there is one player who isn’t going anywhere before the deadline despite increased speculation: New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” posted Schefter on social media.

“One well-placed source told ESPN this weekend that there is “no way” the Jets will trade Wilson by the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline, despite any interest from other teams,” he added.

Wilson has caught 43 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns through eight games so far in 2026. He was only able to haul in 36 balls for 395 yards in seven games due to injury in 2024. However, Wilson did enjoy his best statistical season yet while playing with Rodgers in 2024. He posted career-highs in receptions with 101, yards with 1,104 and touchdowns with seven.

In five seasons after being drafted with the No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2022, Wilson has accumulated 358 receptions, 4,171 yards and scored 21 times in 66 games played to this point.

So despite their reported strained relationship, Wilson and Rodgers have shown they can work together to be a formidable duo. But that doesn’t matter, according to Schefter. It’s just simply not happening. Steelers fans are now left dreaming about other possibilities as Pittsburgh continues to search for ways to improve their inconsistent receiver room and find a true top target, something DK Metcalf has failed to be and Michael Pittman Jr. has been unable to work towards thanks to injury.