Steelers Rookie Puts Entire NFL on Notice Before Colts Showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected eight players before safety Robert Spears-Jennings in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. But through the first four games of the season, the safety has arguably been the top rookie for the club.

Spears-Jennings appeared very motivated to ensure that continues. But his goal isn’t necessarily to be the best rookie in the Steelers 2026 class. The safety is out to prove he deserved to be off the draft board a lot earlier than where he went at No. 224 overall pick.

Spears-Jennings made that clear while talking to former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats on his YouTube show Thursday.

“After the Combine, Pro Day and visits, I was projected to go fourth round, fifth round,” said the rookie safety. “It was a stressful moment because you couldn’t tell me I wasn’t going fourth or fifth round.

“When I dropped all the way to the seventh, I was in shock and really, really pissed off, to be honest. I know what type of player I am.

“But luckily, Omar [Khan] called me. From there, I was like, ‘I’m gonna make everybody regret it just off disrespect.’ I don’t take disrespect.”

Through four games, Spears-Jennings has posted 15 combined tackles, two pass defenses and an interception. The rookie registered a lot of those statistics last Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers Rookie Robert Spears-Jennings Motivated to Make League Regret Passing on Him

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings talked during a recent media appearance how motivated he is to prove he is better than a seventh-round pick.

That Spears-Jennings comment should be music to the ears of the Steelers organization. The team needs to get more production from some of its early 2026 draft picks. But having Spears-Jennings motivated he’s much better than a seventh-rounder is terrific for Pittsburgh.

The timing is perfect too with the Steelers dealing with safety depth issues early this season.

Spears-Jennings didn’t get significant defensive playing time in the first quarter of the 2026 regular season until Week 4. But with that opportunity against the Browns, the rookie registered seven combined tackles and two pass defenses. He also intercepted a pass in the second half which helped the Steelers come back to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Veteran safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice for the Steelers this week. That could push Spears-Jennings back into a primary special teams role.

But Spears-Jennings appears to have a bright future. The fact he possesses a chip on his shoulder only further confirms that idea.