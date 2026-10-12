Steelers Get Bad Injury Update on Roman Wilson: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another wide receiver injury that could linger for a few weeks.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday morning third-year wideout Roman Wilson has a finger injury and could miss the next couple games. Wilson suffered the ailment during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Steelers WR Roman Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a finger injury suffered Sunday, per source,” Fowler wrote on X. “He’s still gathering info and seeking a second opinion.”

About a half hour later, ESPN described Wilson as set to “miss multiple weeks” but that seemed to be a different way of phrasing the same injury — not a new update.

“Roman Wilson will miss multiple weeks because of a finger injury, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, joining the growing list of injured Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers,” wrote ESPN’s news desk.

“Wilson suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He was seen grabbing his left hand after an incomplete pass attempt from Aaron Rodgers and eventually was ruled out for the rest of the game.

In five games this season, Wilson has 14 catches and 188 receiving yards. While those aren’t super impressive totals, they already represent career bests for the 25-year-old. Wilson also has two receiving touchdowns.

His finger injury came just one day after the Steelers placed veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve. Pittman has a foot injury. He will miss at least three more games.

Without Pittman and Wilson at the end of Sunday’s game, rookie Germie Bernard played a lot for the Steelers.

Steelers Lose Roman Wilson to Finger Injury: Report

Getty ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson will miss a couple weeks because of a finger injury.

The play where Wilson sustained his finger injury was his only target during Week 5. After the target, Wilson immediately went to the sidelines to seek medical attention. He didn’t return to the game.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, rookie Germie Bernard was ready to play a significant role. Bernard tied a season-high with 55 offensive snaps in Week 5. That was 91.7% of the team’s snaps on offense, which set a new personal high for Bernard in terms of percentage of snaps played on the Pittsburgh offense in a single game.

Bernard didn’t just take up space; he produced. Bernard led all Steelers receivers with 80 receiving yards on six catches. He also led all Pittsburgh pass-catchers with nine targets.

It’s not clear if Wilson will go on injured reserve, which would require missing at least four games. The wideout is also still seeking medical advice, so perhaps he won’t even miss multiple contests.

But if he sits out at all, the Steelers will need Bernard to continue to produce. In Week 6, Bernard could start opposite D.K. Metcalf.

Pittsburgh will also likely to continue to count on its impressive tight ends with a shallow receiving corps. Pat Freiermuth had two touchdown receptions against the Colts.

The Steelers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 6. They will then square off versus the New Orleans Saints in Paris before returning home for a rematch with the Cleveland Browns.

After that, the Steelers will have a bye before another AFC North showdown on November 15. The Steelers could use the bye week to get healthy at receiver.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if the team acquired another wideout at the NFL trade deadline. The deadline will pass just after the team’s bye on November 10.