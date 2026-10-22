Steelers Suddenly Place Veteran Defender on Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a new injury as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Hours before departing on their flight for Paris, France, the Steelers announced Thursday they have placed veteran defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve.

Joseph-Day didn’t practice Wednesday because of a triceps injury. The ailment appeared to be something new the defensive lineman was dealing with since Sunday’s game. Joseph-Day didn’t exit with an injury in the 26-19 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In six games this season, Joseph-Day has posted 10 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. He also has one fumble recovery.

Steelers Lose Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to Injury

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers placed veteran defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve on Thursday.

Joseph-Day hasn’t been a starter for the Steelers defensive line this season as he has been in the past. Entering 2026, the 31-year-old had started 90 games in his nine-year NFL career.

But Joseph-Day has been reliable addition to the team’s defensive line rotation this season. The Steelers signed the veteran in NFL free agency this past March.

In the first six games, Joseph-Day played 111 defensive snaps. That accounted for 29% of the team’s snaps on defense. The defensive lineman also played 38 snaps on special teams.

Joseph-Day began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the team’s roster as a rookie but was inactive for every game in 2018.

The following season, Joseph-Day earned a full-time starting role. He posted 44 combined tackles, including five for loss with two sacks in his first NFL season as an active player.

Since his rookie contract expired, Joseph-Day has played for four different teams in five seasons. His first stop wasn’t far from the Rams — the Los Angeles Chargers. After his first year with the Chargers, he split the 2023 campaign with the Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

The past two seasons, the veteran started for the Tennessee Titans. During 2025, he had 41 combined tackles, including six for loss. Joseph-Day also registered two sacks while making 10 starts in 17 games.

Joseph-Day signed a 2-year, $11 million deal to join the Steelers this past offseason.

How Steelers Replace Joseph-Day

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. could get his first opportunity this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Without Joseph-Day for at least the next four games, the Steelers will be down two defensive linemen until their bye week. Starter Derrick Harmon has missed the past pair of contests because of a left foot injury.

The good news is defensive line is arguably Pittsburgh’s deepest unit.

Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black will continue to anchor the line. Gabriel Rubio could play more too. A sixth-round rookie, Rubio has dressed the past two games without Harmon.

Now without Joseph-Day, fellow rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. could be active for the first time Sunday. Jobity is the only undrafted free agent who made the Steelers roster this season.

Over four years at Syracuse, Jobity had 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 38 games. He registered six tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 contests as a senior last fall.

Veteran defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo is also an option. Otomewo has played in 21 NFL games, including 12 with the Steelers last year.

The 27-year-old is on the Pittsburgh practice squad. So is defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, who has never played in the NFL.

The Steelers-Saints International Game in Paris will kick off at 9:30 am ET. That’s 2:30 local time in France.