Tom Brady Makes Honest Admission About Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers’ at 42

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won four straight games with Aaron Rodgers under center, but Tom Brady sees a quarterback who no longer plays the way he did at the height of his career.

Brady sees a quarterback who has adapted with age. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, Brady acknowledged something the 42-year-old has lost while explaining why he remains impressed with the Steelers’ quarterback. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also came to Rodgers’ defense over his interceptions and made a prediction about Pittsburgh’s division.

Tom Brady Gets Candid About How Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Has Changed

Speaking on Tuesday’s show, FOX Sports’ Tom Brady pointed first to a part of Rodgers’ game that isn’t what it used to be.

“He doesn’t quite have that same elusiveness, and he’s really transitioned to becoming more of a pocket passer. He’s always been an incredible passer of the football, but now that he’s playing from the pocket, he’s totally in control.”

Rodgers built his reputation in Green Bay partly by extending plays, getting outside the pocket and giving receivers time to break free. That ability has diminished as he’s aged, especially since the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season with the New York Jets after just four snaps.

His rushing numbers offer some context. Through eight games this season, Rodgers has carried 12 times for 23 yards. He ran for 61 yards in 16 games with Pittsburgh in 2025 after recording 107 with the Jets in 2024.

Brady has experience making a similar adjustment. He played until age 45 and relied on anticipation and reading defenses rather than scrambling to keep plays alive. His assessment of Rodgers came from one former longtime quarterback evaluating another.

Tom Brady Defends Aaron Rodgers’ Decisions Despite Six Interceptions

Brady also pushed back on what Rodgers’ turnover total might suggest about his play.

“I think he’s got six interceptions this year; five of them have been off the hands of a receiver or a Hail Mary. So he’s making incredible decisions.”

Rodgers has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight starts. Brady’s accounting of five picks is his interpretation of how those plays unfolded, not something that can be established from the statistical totals alone.

There is at least one recent example. In Sunday’s 27-6 win over Cleveland, Rodgers threw a pass to DK Metcalf that bounced off the receiver’s hands and was intercepted by Denzel Ward. Metcalf finished with one catch for 4 yards on six targets.

Rodgers ended that game 13 of 25 for 172 yards, with no touchdown passes and the interception. The Steelers instead leaned on a running game that produced 200 yards, including 143 from Jaylen Warren, and a defense that recorded eight sacks.

Pittsburgh nevertheless improved to 6-2, claiming sole possession of first place in the AFC North before its bye week. Brady sees Rodgers’ decisions as a reason the winning has continued, even without the mobility that once defined so many of his biggest plays.

“That’s why that team’s first place in their division and I don’t see anyone stopping him in that division, either,” Brady said.

The Steelers return from their bye Nov. 15 at Cincinnati. For Brady, the changes in Rodgers’ game haven’t stopped him from believing in Pittsburgh’s quarterback or the team he’s leading.