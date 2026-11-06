Steelers Get ‘Realistic’ Trade Option For NFC Cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected to some notable wide receivers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but CBS Sports believes their more practical move could address the position they already weakened with a trade.

Pittsburgh sent Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas in October and has relied on a mix of veterans and rookies at cornerback since. Now, a new “realistic” trade scenario would bring the Steelers an experienced defensive back with an existing connection to coordinator Patrick Graham.

Steelers Get ‘Realistic’ Trade Idea for Commanders Cornerback

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta listed Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson as Pittsburgh’s realistic target in his Nov. 6 trade deadline assessment.

Acosta argued that the Steelers’ secondary could use more speed and urgency, pointing to Robertson’s aggressive approach. He described the defender as playing with “zero fear” and emphasized his ability to line up both outside and in the slot.

The coaching connection matters. Graham worked with Robertson in Las Vegas, where the cornerback spent four seasons before joining the Detroit Lions in 2024. Graham now runs Pittsburgh’s defense, meaning the Steelers would not be starting from scratch in finding ways to use him.

Robertson, 28, signed with Washington in March after two seasons in Detroit. The Commanders’ official signing announcement credited him with 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles in 2025, when he made 10 consecutive starts during the middle of the season.

He has eight passes defended through Washington’s first seven games in 2026. Robertson’s versatility gives Acosta a reason to view him as a possible fit even with Pittsburgh already having several defensive backs capable of rotating between assignments.

Joey Porter Jr. Departure Leaves Steelers Evaluating Cornerback Depth

The Steelers received a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection from Dallas for Porter on Oct. 1. He had started 41 regular-season games for Pittsburgh, and the move created a different set of responsibilities for Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette.

Jalen Ramsey has primarily handled slot duties, with Dean and Samuel among the outside options. Everette was thrust into a larger role when injuries hit the position and broke up two passes in his first NFL start against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh enters its bye week at 6-2 after holding Cleveland to six points in a Nov. 1 victory. But the Steelers have already cycled through several combinations in the secondary, and a January playoff run could force the coaches to rely on their depth again.

Robertson wouldn’t necessarily arrive as an automatic starter. His appeal is the number of roles he could cover and his familiarity with Graham, particularly when opponents force nickel packages onto the field.

There is also a financial consideration. Robertson signed a two-year deal worth approximately $15 million in Washington, keeping him under contract through 2027. A trade would require agreement on compensation and the Commanders’ willingness to move a defender they only recently acquired.

General manager Omar Khan has until Nov. 10 to make that decision. For a team looking to support Aaron Rodgers without giving up an expensive haul for a receiver, Acosta’s realistic option puts the focus back on defense.