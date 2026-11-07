Steelers-Chargers Trade Idea Swaps Former 3rd-Round Pick for 1,000-Yard WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get Aaron Rodgers another proven receiver before the NFL trade deadline, but one proposed deal would come at the expense of a young wideout and a valuable draft pick.

The proposed trade would send Roman Wilson to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he would reunite with former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. In return, Pittsburgh would land a receiver who surpassed 1,000 yards as a rookie and could become a long-term piece of its offense.

Steelers-Chargers Trade Proposal Sends Roman Wilson for Ladd McConkey

In a look at four potential Steelers trades, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo proposed Pittsburgh acquiring Ladd McConkey and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Chargers in exchange for Wilson and a 2027 second-round selection.

The deal would give Pittsburgh an established receiver while sending Wilson back to the coach he played under during Michigan’s national championship season.

“It’s possible that the Steelers wouldn’t have to part with Wilson in this scenario,” DeArdo wrote.

However, he suggested the Chargers would likely want another receiver if they were willing to surrender McConkey, making Wilson an intriguing option because of his history with Harbaugh.

Wilson caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at Michigan in 2023. He was a key part of the Wolverines’ undefeated championship run before Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

His NFL career hasn’t followed the same trajectory. Injuries have limited his opportunities, although Wilson has recorded 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances this season.

McConkey would bring considerably more notable production.

The former Georgia standout caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season in 2024. He followed that with 66 receptions for 789 yards and six scores in 2025.

Through six games this season, McConkey has 17 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown.

Still, getting the Chargers to surrender one of their most productive young receivers would present a considerable challenge.

“The Chargers also probably don’t want to part with McConkey,” DeArdo said.

The proposed second-round pick could make the conversation more interesting, particularly with Wilson giving Harbaugh a familiar receiver to develop.

Steelers Would Sacrifice Valuable Draft Pick for Ladd McConkey

Pittsburgh’s need for another receiving threat has become difficult to ignore despite its 6-2 record and first-place standing in the AFC North.

DK Metcalf leads Steelers receivers with 33 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Germie Bernard has contributed 32 receptions for 284 yards, while tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have helped Rodgers move the offense.

However, Wilson’s injury issues and Michael Pittman Jr.’s absence have limited Pittsburgh’s options.

McConkey could provide a more established target alongside Metcalf, potentially giving Rodgers another reliable option during what the quarterback has said will be his final NFL season.

That retirement plan also makes the proposed compensation difficult for general manager Omar Khan.

Pittsburgh will need to continue its search for a long-term quarterback in 2027, and surrendering a second-round selection would remove a valuable asset from that process.

DeArdo acknowledged that concern, explaining that receiving a fifth-round pick would at least partially offset the loss of the earlier selection.

McConkey’s rookie contract is another selling point. He remains under contract through the 2027 season, meaning Pittsburgh would be acquiring more than a short-term option for Rodgers.

Of course, the proposal is only a hypothetical deal, with no indication the Chargers are shopping McConkey or discussing a trade with Pittsburgh.

The Harbaugh-Wilson connection gives the idea an interesting wrinkle. But the Steelers would still have to convince Los Angeles that a reunion with its coach and a second-round pick are worth parting with a proven young receiver.