Steelers Urged to Add Former 1,000-Yard WR After Latest Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of healthy wide receivers, and a former Pro Bowler has been suggested as a possible answer.

Michael Pittman Jr. is on injured reserve with a foot injury, while Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Suddenly, DK Metcalf is the only established veteran starter available, with rookie Germie Bernard being asked to shoulder a much bigger workload.

Pittsburgh appears prepared to give Bernard that opportunity. But with three receivers sidelined, there is reason to wonder whether the Steelers should look outside the organization for additional help, especially with Aaron Rodgers trying to keep the offense moving.

Steelers Hunter Renfrow Suggestion Offers Slot Receiver Help

An experienced slot target could help the Steelers without disrupting their plans for Bernard on the outside. That’s the appeal of the latest suggestion.

In an X post, Trey Carney suggested the Steelers consider signing Hunter Renfrow if they decide to bring in someone from outside the organization.

If the Steelers do go with an outside of the building signing towards the wide receiver room, a name that I haven’t heard many people talk about is Hunter Renfrow. Would be a adequate addition to the slot, letting Bernard & Metcalf to secure the outside roles. In 2025 with Carolina, he posted 15 catches for 89 yards & 2 touchdowns in six games. He isn’t what he was back in 2021, but he still showed last year he can run crisp routes, still has a high football IQ, and be a reliable target in the short & medium pass game.

Renfrow, 30, is currently a free agent. He spent the 2025 season with the Carolina Panthers after sitting out the entire 2024 campaign, making limited contributions in six appearances. His best year came with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

No one should expect that version of Renfrow to return. However, the Steelers wouldn’t need him to become a featured receiver. Carney’s idea would put Renfrow in the slot while leaving Metcalf and Bernard to work primarily outside, giving Rodgers another experienced target on shorter throws.

There has been no indication Pittsburgh has contacted Renfrow. For now, it’s a suggestion rather than a reported pursuit.

Steelers Ready to Expand Germie Bernard’s Role

The Steelers have another possible answer already on the roster. Bernard, their second-round pick out of Alabama, delivered his best performance Sunday in Pittsburgh’s 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The rookie caught six passes for 80 yards on nine targets, stepping forward as injuries further thinned the position. Metcalf, meanwhile, was held to three receptions for 14 yards, making Bernard’s production even more important.

Head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from the rookie. As reported by Steelers.com’s Brian Batko, McCarthy described Bernard as someone who can play all three receiver positions and contribute as a blocker.

“Football comes easy to him,” McCarthy said, adding, “I’ve been very, very impressed.”

McCarthy also expects more opportunities for Brandon Smith, who stepped in against Indianapolis. Other practice squad options include Isaiah Hodgins and Brandon Johnson, though Pittsburgh’s available depth remains thin.

That leaves the Steelers with a decision.

Giving Bernard a larger role makes sense after his breakout performance, but adding an experienced slot receiver wouldn’t necessarily get in his way. With Pittman, Wilson and Skowronek unavailable, the bigger question may be whether Pittsburgh has enough healthy bodies to avoid another setback.