Steelers’ $72 Million Star Named ‘Worth Calling’ About for Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers already made one major change to their secondary when they traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is now wondering whether another AFC contender should at least call about Jalen Ramsey.

Fowler raised Ramsey as a possible option while examining defensive help around the league, specifically with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions potentially having a match involving Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton.

But tucked into that discussion was a much bigger question for Pittsburgh: Would the Steelers even listen on Ramsey?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Floats Jalen Ramsey Trade Call

Fowler pointed to Fulton as one possible piece who could be moved, but then shifted his attention toward Ramsey.

“One potential option is Kansas City’s Kristian Fulton, who is in and out of the Chiefs’ lineup. He is owed real money — $5 million of his $9.75 million base salary is guaranteed — but perhaps the Chiefs and Lions could split the bill to facilitate a deal. Is it worth calling Pittsburgh for Jalen Ramsey? Not sure he’s available, but the Lions’ defense seems far from settled,” Fowler wrote.

For the Chiefs, even making the call would be notable. Fulton has appeared in three games this season, recording seven tackles, one pass defensed and one interception. Kansas City has already shuffled pieces in its secondary, and Fowler’s suggestion at least opens the door to wondering whether a more established veteran could become available.

Ramsey would certainly qualify.

The Steelers acquired Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in June 2025 along with tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Pittsburgh sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Miami in the deal.

Ramsey then started all 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2025, finishing with 86 tackles, three sacks, eight passes defensed and one interception.

Steelers Have Little Reason to Rush Jalen Ramsey Move

There is one obvious complication with Fowler’s idea: Pittsburgh hasn’t indicated Ramsey is available.

The 31-year-old has started all four games this season, totaling 17 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He also played through a broken wrist in the Steelers’ 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 1 after being listed as questionable throughout the short week.

“I’m going to try to (play), but I’ve got to be able to protect it,” Ramsey said before the game, via Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “Obviously, it’s a real injury. A broken wrist. I can’t do anything about it.

“So, it’s going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.”

The contract would also matter in any trade conversation. Ramsey carries a $19.5 million cap charge in 2026 and is signed through 2028, with void years after that. Pittsburgh could clear significant cap space by trading him, but moving Ramsey after already dealing Porter would strip away another major piece from a secondary that has undergone substantial change.

That doesn’t make Fowler’s question meaningless. Ramsey is 31, expensive and still has enough value that contenders would logically be interested.

But unless Pittsburgh’s season starts moving in the wrong direction before the trade deadline, the harder question might be what would convince the Steelers to move him at all.