Steelers Named Ideal Trade Spot for 2,447-Yard AFC WR Seeking Exit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-2 and have won three straight games, but their wide receiver depth remains a concern with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

Aaron Rodgers has kept Pittsburgh moving despite injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson. Now, one national writer believes a receiver who reportedly wants out of his current team could be an ideal addition to the Steelers’ offense.

Steelers Listed as Ideal Trade Landing Spot for Josh Downs

In his Oct. 29 look at potential landing spots for available skill players, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Pittsburgh as the ideal destination for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs, 25, has reportedly asked to be moved. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Downs requested a trade, with other receiver-needy teams already showing interest.

Knox believes Downs would make sense in Pittsburgh because of the way Rodgers has operated the offense this season.

“Downs’ route-running and change-of-direction skills would fit well with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ precision-passing offense,” Knox wrote.

Rodgers has often relied on quicker decisions and shorter throws rather than asking his receivers to consistently win deep. Downs, a 5-foot-9 slot target, could give him another option in those situations.

The Colts selected Downs in the third round of the 2023 draft. He has 26 receptions for 307 yards without a touchdown through seven games this season. His career totals are much stronger: 224 catches for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns across 54 appearances.

His best season came in 2024, when he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. Downs added 58 catches for 566 yards and four scores last year.

Knox suggested Indianapolis could receive a high Day 3 draft selection in return. Downs is in the final year of his rookie contract, leaving any acquiring team with a decision to make about his future beyond 2026.

Josh Downs Could Address Steelers’ Growing Receiver Need

The Steelers have been without Pittman since placing him on injured reserve with a foot injury Oct. 10. Wilson joined him a week later because of a finger injury, thinning the receiving corps around Rodgers.

That has put more responsibility on DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard. Through seven games, Metcalf has 32 catches for 374 yards, while Bernard has 27 receptions for 254 yards.

Pittsburgh beat the New Orleans Saints 16-10 on Sunday, but Rodgers threw for 212 yards and one touchdown. His longest completion was a 51-yard connection with Metcalf, a reminder of what the veteran can do when a receiver gets open downfield.

Downs offers a different skill set. His ability to change direction and find space underneath would complement Metcalf rather than duplicate his role.

Indianapolis has already moved two prominent veterans. On Tuesday, the Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, collecting future draft picks in both deals.

The Steelers also have experience negotiating with Indianapolis. They acquired Pittman in March, sending a sixth-round selection to the Colts in a deal that included a seventh-round pick coming back to Pittsburgh.

Knox’s suggestion doesn’t mean the Steelers have made an offer for Downs. But with the Nov. 10 deadline approaching, the Colts have an established trade partner that could use another receiver, and Downs is reportedly seeking a change of scenery.