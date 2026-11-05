Steelers Get Clear Message on Potential Colts Trade Deadline Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already expressed interest in Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, but their chances of landing him may come down to a two-day window before the NFL trade deadline.

A new report suggests Indianapolis is in no rush to finalize another deal, even after moving two prominent veterans. The Colts plan to revisit offers after Sunday’s game against Dallas, potentially leaving Pittsburgh little time to close a deal for a receiver who has asked to be traded.

Steelers Get Josh Downs Trade Timeline From Jordan Schultz

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday that Indianapolis has heard from interested teams about several roster pieces.

“Sources: The #Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others,” Schultz wrote.

The Colts may not act on those calls immediately.

“But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline,” Schultz added.

Indianapolis faces Dallas on Nov. 8, with the deadline following Tuesday, Nov. 10. The reported plan is conditional: an offer the Colts consider too good to refuse could change that timetable.

Schultz previously named Pittsburgh among the teams pursuing Downs, reporting Oct. 28 that the receiver had “received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the #Steelers.” At the time, he expected a trade eventually but not immediately.

The market has remained active without producing a deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday that Indianapolis would like a third- or fourth-round pick for Downs.

That is a reported asking price, not a confirmed offer from Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

Josh Downs Could Address Steelers’ Injured Receiving Corps

The interest comes as Pittsburgh enters its bye week at 6-2 with uncertainty behind DK Metcalf. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson have both spent time on injured reserve, leaving the Steelers thin at wide receiver.

Downs would provide another option underneath for Aaron Rodgers. The 25-year-old has 30 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season, including four catches for 23 yards and a score in Indianapolis’ 42-7 loss to Jacksonville.

His best season came in 2024, when he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. Across four seasons with the Colts, he has 228 receptions and 2,470 receiving yards.

Downs is in the final year of his rookie contract, making the possibility of free agency another factor in how much Pittsburgh would be willing to offer.

He requested a trade last week, as NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported, after Indianapolis sent guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to San Francisco.

Downs told reporters he was “open to whatever” happened next. He also played against Jacksonville despite the request.

For Pittsburgh, patience may become part of the negotiation. The Colts’ plan gives interested teams the weekend to shape their offers, while threatening a Monday or Tuesday scramble to finish a deal before the deadline.

Khan has already acquired one Colts receiver this year in Pittman. Schultz’s latest report leaves open whether he will get the chance to add another.