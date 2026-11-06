Steelers-Colts Trade Idea For 12-TD Playmaker Called ‘Pipe Dream’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent weeks looking for another receiver to help Aaron Rodgers, and CBS Sports has now named a familiar Colts target as their ideal swing before the NFL trade deadline.

The catch? Even with Indianapolis taking calls and Josh Downs requesting a trade, the proposed addition falls into the “pipe dream” category. Pittsburgh is 6-2, but its passing game has not matched the success of an offense increasingly powered by Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.

Steelers Get Josh Downs ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade Scenario From CBS Sports

In a Nov. 6 look at trade possibilities for playoff contenders, CBS Sports’ JP Acosta chose Downs as Pittsburgh’s pipe-dream target.

Acosta called Downs the “exact receiver this version of the Steelers needs,” pointing to Pittsburgh’s inability to consistently beat man coverage.

The Steelers rank 25th in expected points added per dropback against man coverage and 30th in success rate in those situations, according to Acosta. DK Metcalf’s struggles and injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson have left Rodgers working with a thin group even as rookie Germie Bernard has emerged.

Downs’ skill set addresses a different problem than simply finding another deep threat. Acosta credited the 25-year-old with sharp routes and acceleration out of breaks, particularly when working from the slot. He cited an 80.4% rate of catches against man coverage resulting in first downs or touchdowns since 2023, ranking 13th among players with at least 175 targets.

Rodgers frequently looks for quick adjustments when defenses show favorable numbers. Acosta argued Downs could provide a reliable outlet on those throws, where Pittsburgh’s existing combinations have struggled.

The designation is Acosta’s assessment of how ambitious the deal would be, not a claim that Indianapolis has ruled Pittsburgh out.

Steelers Have Reported Interest in Colts Receiver Josh Downs

NFL insider Jordan Schultz named Pittsburgh among the teams that had called about Downs after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the receiver requested a trade Oct. 28.

Downs has 30 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown in 2026. He produced a career-high 803 yards in 2024 and is in the final season of his rookie contract, which makes the cost of acquiring a potential short-term addition important.

Indianapolis has already traded offensive guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to San Francisco, signaling a willingness to move established veterans. Downs has attracted interest from other teams, including Kansas City, so the Steelers would not necessarily have the market to themselves.

Indianapolis reportedly has sought third-round value. On Nov. 5, Schultz said the Colts were prepared to wait until after Sunday’s game against Dallas to reconsider offers unless an overwhelming proposal arrived sooner.

That would leave Monday and Tuesday for any deal to be completed before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Pittsburgh’s immediate need is evident. Metcalf managed just one catch for 4 yards in the Steelers’ 27-6 win over Cleveland, while Rodgers finished with 172 passing yards. The rushing attack produced 200 yards and carried much of the offense.

Acosta’s other suggestion, Robertson, would address the secondary following the Joey Porter Jr. trade. But Downs represents the bigger offensive swing if general manager Omar Khan is prepared to spend draft capital to improve Rodgers’ supporting cast during a first-place season.