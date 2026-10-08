Steelers Get Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Blow Ahead of Colts Reunion

The Pittsburgh Steelers already knew Michael Pittman Jr.’s foot was an issue again. Mike McCarthy made clear Thursday that this latest setback is going to cost the veteran receiver more than one game.

TribLive’s Chris Adamski reported that McCarthy confirmed Pittman aggravated the same foot injury that cost him time earlier this season.

“It’s the same foot, so it’s going to be a multiple-week injury,” McCarthy said. “So, we’ll go through the evaluation of his roster position.”

That leaves injured reserve firmly on the table for one of Pittsburgh’s biggest offseason additions.

Michael Pittman Jr. Set to Miss Multiple Weeks

Pittman was already limited in Wednesday’s practice because of the foot injury before the situation worsened.

The receiver was later seen moving around the locker room without putting weight on his left foot. McCarthy’s update Thursday confirmed the concern was more than precautionary.

Pittman missed Pittsburgh’s Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots because of the same foot. He returned in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and remained active for the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Pittman was ruled out against New England after beginning that week as a limited practice participant and then missing the final two sessions.

He has seven receptions for 89 yards through three games this season, with three of those catches and 58 yards coming in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Since returning from the first foot injury, Pittman has four catches for 31 yards across two games.

His involvement had already fallen well below his previous workload. Steelers Nation Radio’s Matt Williamson noted Thursday that Pittman has drawn 12 targets on 90 routes this season, a 0.13 targets-per-route rate. He was at 0.25 over his final three seasons with Indianapolis.

The timing also takes away what would have been Pittman’s first game against his former team.

Pittsburgh acquired Pittman from Indianapolis in March, receiving the receiver and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder. The Steelers then signed him to a three-year, $59 million contract.

Instead of facing the Colts on Sunday, Pittman now faces another extended absence.

Steelers Must Adjust Again Without Michael Pittman Jr.

The Steelers built their receiving corps this offseason with Pittman expected to provide a reliable complement to DK Metcalf.

That plan has barely had a chance to settle in.

Metcalf leads Pittsburgh with 16 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown through four games. Roman Wilson has also taken on a larger role, while rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard already got an extended opportunity when Pittman missed Week 2.

Bernard caught four passes for 35 yards against New England and has seven receptions for 60 yards through his first four NFL games.

Those options become more important now that McCarthy has ruled Pittman out for multiple weeks rather than leaving his status as a week-to-week question.

An injured reserve move would guarantee Pittman misses at least four games. Pittsburgh also has its bye in Week 9, meaning the roster decision could determine whether his absence stretches well into November.

The Steelers haven’t made that call yet.

What they do know is that Pittman will be out for multiple weeks, leaving Pittsburgh to decide whether keeping him on the active roster still makes sense.