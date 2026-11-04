Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson Interviews for NC State Coaching Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ former quarterback Russell Wilson might be headed back to the college game, this time with a headset instead of a helmet.

Wilson interviewed Tuesday for the head coaching vacancy at NC State, where he starred before finishing his college career at Wisconsin. The possibility comes just months after the former Steelers starter moved from the NFL field to the CBS broadcast desk, and he isn’t the only familiar quarterback in the running.

Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson Interviews for NC State Job

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 3 that Wilson met with NC State about succeeding Dave Doeren.

“Former Super Bowl champion QB Russell Wilson interviewed today for the head coaching job at North Carolina State, where he played three seasons,” sources told Schefter.

Schefter also named fellow former Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers among the prominent candidates. Wilson has no college or NFL coaching experience, making the interview a considerable departure from his previous football roles.

The 37-year-old played at NC State from 2008-10, throwing for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns. He became the first freshman quarterback named first-team All-ACC. After transferring to Wisconsin for his final college season in 2011, he went on to win a Super Bowl with Seattle and make 10 Pro Bowls.

His Pittsburgh connection is much more recent. Wilson started 11 games for the Steelers in 2024, going 6-5 with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Pittsburgh reached the playoffs but lost its final five games, including a wild-card defeat to Baltimore.

Wilson spent 2025 with the New York Giants before joining CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” this year. He works alongside former Steelers coach Bill Cowher on the pregame show and took the broadcasting job only five months ago. An earlier move to television appeared to close his playing career. Coaching could bring him back to the sideline.

Philip Rivers Competes With Russell Wilson for NC State Opening

Wilson’s interview adds intrigue to a search already centered on Rivers, another former NFL quarterback who became a star in Raleigh.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Pete Thamel reported Oct. 31 that Rivers had entered serious discussions with NC State, though no agreement was close.

Rivers has coached St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021 and reached the state semifinals the past two seasons. His son, quarterback Gunner Rivers, is committed to NC State.

Asked about the opening, Rivers told AL.com, “NC State’s special to me,” while cautioning, “you never say never, but there’s nothing imminent.”

NC State fired Doeren on Oct. 24 following a 3-4 start, ending a 14-season tenure with a school-record 98 wins. Todd Goebbel is serving as interim coach. The Wolfpack improved to 4-4 with a 31-10 win over California on Saturday.

Neither Wilson nor Rivers would be a conventional hire, although college football has already seen several high-profile gambles.

North Carolina hired six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick in December 2024 despite his lack of college coaching experience. Norfolk State hired former NFL quarterback Michael Vick that same month for his first head-coaching job. Deion Sanders made the move from Jackson State to Colorado in 2022 after building a winning program with the Tigers.

Those hires show how far schools have been willing to look beyond traditional coaching résumés. NC State’s search could produce another, with two former star quarterbacks offering very different levels of sideline experience.