49ers’ Brock Purdy Gives Telling Christian Kirk Assessment Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons with a receiving corps that has been thinned by injuries for most of the season. Deebo Samuel is out. Mike Evans missed practice again this week with Achilles soreness. Demarcus Robinson remains on injured reserve.

Christian Kirk has been a full participant in practice this week after being held out of Monday’s game against the Commanders. His season debut appears close. And the quarterback who will be throwing him the ball sounds like he has seen enough.

Brock Purdy spoke about Kirk after Thursday’s practice and left little doubt about where he stands.

Purdy’s Comments on Kirk

The 49ers QB was confident when asked about Kirk’s status.

“I think he’s ready to go. Smart guy, vet guy obviously,” Purdy said. “I think it was just more so having him come back last week into practice and get acclimated with breaking the huddle, hearing the play call, having him go out and be confident against a guy in man-to-man coverage and stuff like that.”

The extra week made the difference. Kirk was limited throughout the lead-up to the Commanders game and the coaching staff wanted to see him get through a full week before making the call. Now, the football shape has caught up to the medical clearance.

Purdy went further when describing what Kirk brings to the offense.

“He’s good to go in my eyes, and I think he’s going to come in and do his job well,” Purdy said. “Hopefully I can get him the ball and we get into some situations where he can create some space and separation and make some plays for us. He’s a playmaker.”

Shanahan Likes What He Sees

Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed the sentiment earlier in the day during an appearance on KNBR. He said Kirk looked ‘fantastic’ during Thursday’s full-speed practice.

Shanahan explained that Kirk was medically cleared last week but needed time to get into football shape after missing all of training camp and the first six games. That process now appears complete.

If the 49ers decide to activate Kirk, the corresponding roster move is expected to happen on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game.

Final Word for the 49ers

Purdy called him a playmaker. Shanahan said he looked good. The debut appears to be a matter of when, not if.

The receiving corps has survived without him for six weeks. If Kirk takes the field Sunday, the 49ers get back a weapon they have been waiting on since training camp.