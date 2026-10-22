49ers Get Christian Kirk Injury Update Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday as they begin preparations for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons. The session was a walkthrough following Monday night’s 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders, but one name on the injury report stood out for the right reasons.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was listed as a full participant. After missing the first six weeks of the season with a calf injury suffered during training camp, his return could be close.

What Shanahan Said

Head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded encouraged when asked about Kirk’s progress.

“He had a good week of practice last week,” Shanahan said.

He added that Kirk would be out there again Wednesday, with the hope that he feels good by the end of the week.

If Kirk can get through the rest of the week without a setback, activation off injured reserve for Sunday appears to be the likely outcome.

Why the Timing Matters

The receiving corps could use the reinforcement.

Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans both missed Wednesday’s session. Samuel is not expected back before the bye. Evans left Monday’s game with Achilles soreness and his availability for Sunday remains uncertain. Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling remain on injured reserve.

Without Kirk, the 49ers are leaning on Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins to carry the position. A veteran who has started over 100 games in his career would give Brock Purdy and the passing game another reliable option.

Kirk brings experience in the slot and an understanding of route concepts that the younger receivers are still developing. Even in a limited role, his presence would give Shanahan flexibility against the Falcons.

Final Word for the 49ers

Kirk has waited weeks for this opportunity. Two full weeks of practice. No setbacks reported. The rest of the week will determine whether Sunday is the day.

The receiving corps has been held together with depth and resilience all season. Mike Evans and George Kittle have carried the load. If Kirk can make it through, San Francisco gets a piece it has been waiting on since training camp.