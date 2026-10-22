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49ers Get Christian Kirk Injury Update Ahead of Falcons Game

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Christian Kirk
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San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday as they begin preparations for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons. The session was a walkthrough following Monday night’s 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders, but one name on the injury report stood out for the right reasons.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was listed as a full participant. After missing the first six weeks of the season with a calf injury suffered during training camp, his return could be close.

What Shanahan Said

Head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded encouraged when asked about Kirk’s progress.

“He had a good week of practice last week,” Shanahan said.

He added that Kirk would be out there again Wednesday, with the hope that he feels good by the end of the week.

If Kirk can get through the rest of the week without a setback, activation off injured reserve for Sunday appears to be the likely outcome.

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Christian Kirk #13 of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas.”” (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Why the Timing Matters

The receiving corps could use the reinforcement.

Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans both missed Wednesday’s session. Samuel is not expected back before the bye. Evans left Monday’s game with Achilles soreness and his availability for Sunday remains uncertain. Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling remain on injured reserve.

Without Kirk, the 49ers are leaning on Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins to carry the position. A veteran who has started over 100 games in his career would give Brock Purdy and the passing game another reliable option.

Kirk brings experience in the slot and an understanding of route concepts that the younger receivers are still developing. Even in a limited role, his presence would give Shanahan flexibility against the Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Final Word for the 49ers

Kirk has waited weeks for this opportunity. Two full weeks of practice. No setbacks reported. The rest of the week will determine whether Sunday is the day.

The receiving corps has been held together with depth and resilience all season. Mike Evans and George Kittle have carried the load. If Kirk can make it through, San Francisco gets a piece it has been waiting on since training camp.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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49ers Get Christian Kirk Injury Update Ahead of Falcons Game

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