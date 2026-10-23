49ers Get Troubling Injury News on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-0 entering Week 7 after defeating the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as one of just three teams still unbeaten.

However, the latest report ahead of Friday’s practice indicates San Francisco may not have its full lineup Sunday.

49ers Get Troubling News on Mike Evans

One of the big names many have been monitoring this week is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who tweaked his Achilles during Monday night’s game and left in the second quarter.

He had already been dealing with soreness in the area the week before and has also been navigating a rib injury, but he has still played in every game.

That may now change, as Evans has officially been ruled out of practice Friday. While that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll miss Sunday’s game, it’s a concerning sign, especially with the team set to leave for Atlanta shortly after practice concludes.

Via David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard: “No Mike Evans or Nick Bosa at the open portion of Friday’s 49ers practice. I do not expect to see either of them on the field in Atlanta,” Lombardi wrote.

No Mike Evans or Nick Bosa at the open portion of Friday’s 49ers practice. I do not expect to see either of them on the field in Atlanta — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 23, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 13th NFL season and first year with the 49ers, Evans has been a major addition to San Francisco’s offense.

His veteran presence has meshed well with quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s having an MVP-level season through the first six weeks.

Despite dealing with injuries throughout the year, Evans has hauled in 27 receptions on 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 15.6 yards per reception.

49ers Expected to Have Christian Kirk Return

The 49ers also expect veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk to return Sunday, even if Evans can’t play. Kirk began the season on injured reserve after signing with San Francisco this offseason.

San Francisco opened Kirk’s practice window last week, and he’s been a full participant throughout this week, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday.