49ers Dealt Another Brutal Injury Blow After Deebo Samuel News

At this point, it feels like the San Francisco 49ers could field an entire other 53-man roster with the number of injuries they’ve incurred through the first five weeks of the season.

Sunday’s 32-29 Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks claimed a few more victims — both of which are expected to miss multiple games.

The biggest name of the two is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed will miss several games with a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the Seahawks game in the second half.

But Samuel wasn’t alone. Shanahan also confirmed San Francisco’s injury ravaged defense will have to make due without another player.

49ers Defense Loses LB for Multiple Games

San Francisco has absorbed so many injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season:

Defensive tackles Alfred Collins, Sam Okuayinonu, CJ West, James Thompson Jr.

Edge-rushers Nick Bosa, Mikail Kamara, Andrew Farmer II

Linebacker Nick Martin

Cornerback Nate Hobbs

Safeties Marques Sigle, Darrick Forest

Now, they can add another name to that list in linebacker Garret Wallow, who has 8 tackles in five games this season.

“Like Deebo Samuel, 49ers LB Garret Wallow suffered a hamstring strain that will sideline him at least a couple weeks,” David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard posted on X.

Though Wallow is a depth linebacker, losing him for multiple games is a bigger blow than some might think given Dre Greenlaw’s one-game suspension, Ogbo Okoronkwo’s devotion to the practice squad, and the fact that Tatum Bethune hasn’t played in a game yet this season.

Losing Wallow may be an easier pill to swallow if Martin is able to come back in the next few weeks.

“With Dre Greenlaw currently suspended and Garret Wallow dealing with hamstring injury, Kyle Shanahan was asked about LB Nick Martin’s status,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote. “Shanahan said Martin is ‘getting close’ and that is ‘something we’ll probably look into in these next couple of days.’ He added he thought Jaden Dugger played really well at WIL in Seattle.”