49ers Receive Unexpected Nick Bosa Injury News Ahead of Seahawks Game

After weeks of bad news when it comes to injuries, the San Francisco 49ers may have been thrown a bone.

With more than 15 players on the injured/reserve list, including top stars like wide receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall, defensive tackles Alfred Collins and Sam Okuayinonu, cornerback Nate Hobbs, it seemed as if the 49ers couldn’t go a game without adding another name to the injury report.

The team’s biggest blow came weeks ago when star edge-rusher Nick Bosa injured his calf during warm-ups. Initial reports speculated it could be a season-ender, but that’s proven not to be the case.

San Francisco got a bit of good news regarding Bosa just days before facing the division rival Seattle Seahawks.

Nick Bosa Drops Promising Self Injury Update

Bosa avoided being put on injured reserve due to the 49ers running out of “designated to return” spots, signaling he could return a lot sooner than some initially believed.

Following Friday’s practice, NBC Sports Bay Area Matt Maiocco dropped an unexpected bomb on 49ers fans about when Bosa could potentially return to the field.

“DE Nick Bosa (calf) told me he’s ‘pretty darn likely’ to be able to play in the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Commanders on MNF,” Maiocco posted on X.

Bosa’s return would be a massive win for the 49ers defense, which has been dealing with a rash of injuries recently.

Cornerback Upton Stout has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He didn’t participate in Friday’s practice, leaving his status for Week 5’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in doubt.

Safety Marques Sigle was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice and it doesn’t seem he’ll be ready to play by Sunday. Defensive tackle James Thompson has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He got some work on the side field Friday, signaling that he’s unlikely to play this weekend.

49ers Pass-Rush Has Struggled Without Bosa

In Bosa’s absence, San Francisco’s pass-rush has lacked a true punch outside of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (12 pressures, 8 hurries, 4 QB hits), is the only player on the roster with double-digit pressures.

Keion White is the only 49ers player with more than one sack this season, and Ogbo Okoronkwo, who had the third-most pressures on the team (7), was released on Friday afternoon to make room for Mykel Williams, who was activated off the PUP list.

White, Okoronkwo, Sigle, and rookie defensive end Romello Height are the only players with one or more sacks this year.