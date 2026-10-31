49ers, Bears Issued Khalil Mack Message Amid Trade Speculation

Reuniting with DeForest Buckner is the first move that the San Francisco 49ers made to bolster their team for the second half of the season and push for a Super Bowl. Nonetheless, is that the only move that the Niners should make before the Nov. 10 trade deadline?

While many would like the 49ers to go after a wideout, could their next move once again be on the defensive side? The veteran trade piece that looks to be available is Los Angeles Chargers‘ Khalil Mack.

It does seem like a matter of when the Chargers trade the veteran edge rusher, who is currently on a one-year contract. For The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen, a move for Mack makes the most sense for the 49ers.

“They have so much cap space,” Nguyen said in an Oct. 30 video from 95.7 The Game. “I feel like they should make one more move. Obviously, it would depend on whether the right player is available, but if Khalil Mack is available and you don’t have to give up more than a fifth-round pick to get him, he’s a good addition.

“Nick Bosa is coming back, but you don’t know what condition he’ll be in. If you have a guy like Khalil Mack, you could lessen Bosa’s snaps, too.”

Could Bears Edge Out Niners for Khalil Mack?

Nonetheless, Kay Adams, the host of “Up & Adams,” noted that instead of the 49ers, it should be the Chicago Bears making the move for Mack.

“Go get Khalil Mack,” Adams said in an Oct. 30 video from “Up & Adams.” “Pull him. It’s a great move for the Chargers. It’s a great move for Khalil Mack, who deserves a ring. I don’t think anybody will complain about what picks you gave up if you get Khalil Mack. I love that. Not that they care, but I love that they got aggressive.”

49ers Insider Doesn’t See Blockbuster Move Coming

The wideout position is one some would like the Niners to beef up, and perhaps they might. However, 49ers reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area, Matt Maiocco, doesn’t see a major move happening such as trading for New York Jets‘ Garrett Wilson.

“The player I’ve heard fans clamoring for, who would be along the lines of Jeffrey Simmons, but on the other side of the ball, is wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” Maiocco said during an Oct. 29 appearance on KNBR. “You would have to give up a lot because he’s under contract for a while, but he’s also under contract at a salary of around $30 million a year.

“I think the 49ers could do something similar to what they did last year in acquiring Keion White, where you don’t necessarily know too much about the player, but he’s on a fixed salary for this year and next. Maybe he’s fallen out of favor or doesn’t fit a new coach’s scheme. I could see something like that happening.”

It will be interesting if it’s Mack or any other player that the 49ers see as a key piece for them to make to bolster their team to ensure that they can end up at Super Bowl LXI.