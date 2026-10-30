49ers Insider Gets Real on Jets’ Garrett Wilson Trade Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the favorites in the NFC to reach the Super Bowl this season. Ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, the Niners have already made one move by trading for DeForest Buckner to beef up their defensive line.

San Francisco sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Buckner. Nonetheless, the speculation around the Niners is whether the front office will take a big swing at a major trade to put them as the clear favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

One potential trade target that’s in the speculation conversation is New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. While trading for Wilson will give the 49ers a No. 1 wideout for the foreseeable future and a good pairing with Mike Evans, 49ers reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area, Matt Maiocco, doesn’t see that type of move happening.

“The player I’ve heard fans clamoring for, who would be along the lines of Jeffrey Simmons, but on the other side of the ball, is wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” Maiocco said during an Oct. 29 appearance on KNBR. “You would have to give up a lot because he’s under contract for a while, but he’s also under contract at a salary of around $30 million a year.

“I think the 49ers could do something similar to what they did last year in acquiring Keion White, where you don’t necessarily know too much about the player, but he’s on a fixed salary for this year and next. Maybe he’s fallen out of favor or doesn’t fit a new coach’s scheme. I could see something like that happening.”

49ers Insider Doesn’t See Garrett Wilson Trade Happening

Moreover, Maiocco believes that the Niners might not be willing to pay the price needed to land Wilson and commit financially to the contract that he currently has.

“With as many high-priced players as the 49ers currently have on the team who remain under contract for years to come, I don’t see them adding another $30-plus million or $25 million player and giving up first-round draft picks,” Maiocco added. “I think the 49ers value those first-round draft picks.”

Jets’ Garrett Wilson on Trade Speculation

Amid his name being in the trade speculation ahead of the trade deadline, the Jets wideout spoke with the media on Oct. 28 as he was asked about the trade speculation involving his name.

“I see the stuff on social as well,” Wilson told reporters. “I’m big on controlling what I can control. That’s the reality of things when you lose and stuff like that comes up. We saw it last year. We’ve seen it before throughout history. My name happens to be flying around in that. That’s just how the business goes. But I’ll try to control what I can control.

“Go out and run good routes, catch the ball when it’s thrown my way, and have a good impact on my teammates. That’s all I can really control. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Wilson has played 238 pass snaps for the Jets so far this season, recording a 76.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has hauled in 37 receptions on 51 targets for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception and generating 110 yards after the catch.