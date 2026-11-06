Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers Comeback Takes Unexpected New Turn

Brandon Aiyuk finally appeared ready to end his standoff with the San Francisco 49ers this week — but him returning might not be that easy.

The former All-Pro wide receiver filed for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list on Wednesday and plans to report to the 49ers’ facility on Friday afternoon, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,” Rosenhaus said.

It was widely expected to set the stage for his release, which would allow Aiyuk to sign elsewhere. However, there’s a $13 million problem standing in the way.

Brandon Aiyuk Could Owe 49ers $13 Million

Aiyuk’s push to get released could be complicated by roughly $13 million in bonus forfeiture he owes the 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Veteran WR Brandon Aiyuk owes the 49ers roughly $13 million in bonus forfeiture — a potential complication in his efforts to secure his release by reporting to the facility Friday,” Pelissero posted on X.

“The NFL Management Council and the NFL Players Association are both involved in attempting to resolve the situation. The sides could reach an agreement to pay back the money, or it could go to arbitration. But it’s complicated and may take time to resolve.”

Aiyuk could simply pay back the money in order to move on and sign with another team. If he elects to try his luck with arbitration, things could drag out for a while.

In other words, showing up on Friday probably won’t settle anything.

The 49ers presumably have been eyeing that money for months. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco estimated back in July that the team could claw back anywhere from $13.8 million to $18.4 million of the $23 million signing bonus Aiyuk received in 2024, which is prorated at $4.6 million per year.

“Not only will the 49ers not have to pay him another penny, whereas if he had just shown up, the 49ers would have been on the hook for $27 million for this year, it also enables the 49ers to get a lot of money back,” Maiocco said on the “49ers Talk” podcast.

San Francisco has paid Aiyuk $48.1 million since he signed his four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024. He’s played seven games since.

The 49ers Hold All the Cards

Aiyuk hasn’t played since tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024.

Things reached a boiling point during his rehab. The 49ers voided about $27 million in guarantees last summer after Aiyuk failed to meet attendance and rehab requirements.

They then placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December. Since he was on that list when his $24.9 million option bonus for 2026 came due, the 49ers didn’t have to pay it.

Aiyuk didn’t help his cause this past offseason either. He called out the team in a series of social media posts. He wrote on Instagram in July that he would not be “reinstating with them nor ever doing any kind of business with them.”

That’s exactly what he’s doing now.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have both said Aiyuk won’t play for the 49ers again.

So a release still appears to be the likeliest outcome. Lynch has also said he’d trade Aiyuk to any team that wants him. But previous attempts went nowhere, and the trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“I have no expectation,” Shanahan said Wednesday when asked about Aiyuk’s return, adding he didn’t expect a resolution before Friday.

Still, the 49ers have made it clear they’re in no rush. They’ve been content to let Aiyuk sit on the list with zero pay for 11 months, and Pelissero’s report suggests they won’t let him walk away without getting something back.

So how badly does Aiyuk want to play again?