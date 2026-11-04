49ers HC Sends Could-Blooded Message to WR Brandon Aiyuk Amid NFL Return

Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t played a down for the San Francisco 49ers in over two years, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be playing for them again anytime soon.

The disgruntled wide receiver has turned in his paperwork to be reinstated from the 49ers’ reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the team’s facility on Friday, his new agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,” Rosenhaus said.

However, head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t sound like he’s rolling out the welcome mat.

Kyle Shanahan Has Strong Words From Brandon Aiyuk

Shanahan was asked Wednesday whether he expects Aiyuk to show up at the facility and how he feels about a potential return.

“None — I have no expectation,” Shanahan said. “I’ve kind of moved on with that mentally. I’m doing kind of how I was two months ago when you guys talked to me. Nothing’s really changed for me.”

When asked if he expected a resolution before Aiyuk shows up, Shanahan made it clear the ball is in the receiver’s court.

“I wouldn’t think so,” Shanahan stated. “I would think you’d have to show up for stuff to happen.”

Shanahan also said he hasn’t looked into whether the 49ers could ask the league for a roster exemption that would buy them more time to explore their options before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

“Those are no questions I’ve asked, so I don’t know,” Shanahan stated.

Shanahan did leave the door cracked open — ever so slightly. When asked if Aiyuk could play for the 49ers again, he said “there are no absolutes in life.”

Why the 49ers Have Soured on Brandon Aiyuk

Few can blame Shanahan for his crotchety disposition toward Aiyuk given the antics the former All-Pro wideout pulled this offseason.

It wasn’t long ago that Aiyuk was one of the NFL’s most promising young receivers. The 2020 first-round pick racked up 75 catches for 1,342 yards in 2023, which earned him a four-year, $120 million extension just before the 2024 season.

But things went south fast.

Aiyuk had just 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 before tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus against the Kansas City Chiefs. The relationship then fell apart during his rehab, when he stopped showing up to the team, and the 49ers voided $27 million of his guaranteed money for 2026 as a result.

Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025 and fired his former agent Ryan Williams during the dispute. Things reached a boiling point this offseason when Aiyuk posted several videos to social media pushing for a trade to the Washington Commanders.

In one of them, he reportedly compared Shanahan’s temperament to a “toddler.” Oh, and he also said he’d “sign with the Commanders tomorrow” if San Francisco cut him.

General manager John Lynch has previously said he doesn’t expect Aiyuk to play for the 49ers again.

However, the 49ers could use some help at receiver. Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) both missed Wednesday’s practice. Shanahan admitted the team tried to trade for Tennessee Titans WR Jauan Jennings before the deadline.

Once Aiyuk reports on Friday, San Francisco will have to decide whether to keep him under his current contract, release him, or find a trade partner before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.